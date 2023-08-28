Argentina EA FC 24 Ratings: All players' ratings leaked

Argentina will certainly be a dominant force in EA FC 24 if the latest rumor on social media is to be believed. Reliable leaker and content specialist Lean Design posted the ratings of several stars from the South American nation on their X account. This comes ahead of the official reveals expected to arrive in the next few days.

2022 was a huge year for Argentina, as they clinched the coveted FIFA World Cup. The nation has several superstars to boast about, and the rumored ratings certainly hint towards the same. If these overalls are accurate, La Albiceleste will be the go-to choice for many EA FC 24 players. Led by the mercurial Lionel Messi, there are some amazing footballers with high overall ratings.

All Argentina ratings in EA FC 24

Once again, the legendary figure of Lionel Messi will be leading the Argentina national team in terms of ratings. Here are all the overalls rumored to be present in EA FC 24.

Lionel Messi 90

Lautaro Martinez 87

Paolo Dybala 86

Marcos Acuna 85

Emiliano Martinez 85

Lisandro Martinez 84

Rodrigo De Paul 84

Enzo Fernandez 83

Angel Di Maria 83

Alexis MacAllister 82

Nahuel Molina 82

Nicolas Otamendi 82

Angel Correa

Christian Romero 82

Giovani Lo Celso 81

Nicolas Tagliafico 80

Gonzalo Montiel 79

Thiago Almada 79

Leandro Paredes 77

Edson Alvarez 80

Alejandro Garnacho 75

If these ratings are true, Argentina in EA FC 24 will be a healthy blend of experience and youth. On one end of the spectrum stand Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Dybala, and Marcos Acuna. Barring Messi, all of them have received buffs to their ratings.

The likes of MacAllister, Alvarez, and Garnacho are a few of the many young Argentine prodigies already making a name in the world of football. Alejandro Garnacho, in particular, had a breakout season at Manchester United. Big things are expected, and a rating of 75 shows the faith EA Sports might have put on him.

Julian Alvarez has already created positive impressions in his first season at Etihad. He scored some important goals to inspire Manchester City to the coveted treble. Of course, there will be several other superstars representing their nation on the highest level. It remains to be seen when EA Sports will kick off the official reveal.