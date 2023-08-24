EA FC 24 player ratings: Players with highest rating predicted

The most impactful information yet to be revealed about EA FC 24 is the player ratings, which will effectively determine how good or bad the footballers and their cards will be. Each year, the player ratings grab plenty of headlines, as there are always debates and discussions over the numbers. As the official numbers aren't out as of writing, this leaves room for speculation regarding who could have the highest overall.

In FIFA 23, five footballers shared the top spot, which featured names like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. The battle might be simpler this time, but the inclusion of cards of female footballers in Ultimate Team makes it a lot more interesting. For the first time, EA FC 24 players will be able to make their Ultimate Team squads by combining cards of male and female footballers. Hence, the position of highest overall could very well belong to someone from leagues like WSL.

Best candidates for EA FC 24 highest overall

One of the biggest names who could get the highest overall from men's football could be Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman, after three years, is no longer the cover icon, having been replaced by Erling Haaland. However, despite all the transfer speculations surrounding his future, Mbappe has enjoyed another stunning year for PSG.

There is a high chance he could get a boost over his previous 91 rating in FIFA 23. This could very well take him to the top position. Another footballer with a great chance will be Erling Haaland. Many fans were dissatisfied with Haaland's overall in FIFA 23. What followed since then was a stunning season for Manchester City, where the Norwegian inspired his side to the coveted treble.

Halaand's clubmate Kevin De Bruyne could also become the highest-rated player in EA FC 24. In FIFA 23, he was one of the five best players and a driving force in Manchester City's pursuit of the treble. A boost of +1 could be enough to make the Belgian the highest-rated player in the upcoming release.

From women's football, Sam Kerr is rumored to have the same overall as Kylian Mbappe. The Matilda star might have fallen short with Australia in the recent World Cup, but she was a pivotal figure for Chelsea. She has a solid chance to reign at the top of the charts.

Similarly, Alexia Putellas had an incredible year, first for Barcelona and then for Spain. Although she missed a large part of the tournament with an injury, Putellas could also obtain the highest overall.

Readers are requested to remember these are mere speculations, not official figures. EA Sports has yet to reveal the overalls for EA FC 24 officially, but it will likely take place soon.