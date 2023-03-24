WWE 2K23 update 1.04 patch notes: Addresses Create-A-Superstar crashes, MyRISE issues and more

The developers at Visual Concepts recently pushed update 1.04 for WWE 2K23 and the latest patch addresses a number of issues that have cropped up in player feedback. Updates of such nature are crucial to a major title such as this to ensure that players have a positive experience during their time in the game.

The earlier patch 1.03 addressed a number of stability issues and fixes to further polish the title. It improved WWE 2K23's CAS part compatibility and also Superstars' interaction with objects that are on the ground. The patch also introduced a number of fixes related to crashes and bugs for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Patch 1.04 has a relatively shortened list of issues that it addresses. It fixes a crash that was reported to happen when customizing in Create-A-Superstar for a prolonged period. It also made fixes to memory-related crashes that had a chance of occurring on PS5 and PC.

The patch resolves the exploits reported by players within MyFACTION. It also addresses a MyRISE issue reported by players where they were sent to the main menu while they should have been allowed to continue a storyline.

Without further ado, here are the latest official patch notes for update 1.04 in WWE 2K23.

WWE 2K23 update 1.04 patch notes

As per the information on the game's website, the official patch notes for the March 23 update are as follows:

Addressed reported concerns of a crash that may occur within Create-A-Superstar when customizing for an extended period of time

Addressed reported concerns regarding memory-related crashes that may occur on PlayStation 5 and PC

Addressed reported exploits within MyFACTION

Addressed a reported issue in MyRISE where players would be sent back to the main menu instead of continuing a storyline

For those who missed out on it during its release, the patch notes for update 1.03 are as follows:

PS5 & Xbox Series X|S

Polish and stability fixes for launch day.

Improvements to CAS part compatibility.

Improvements made to Superstars interacting with objects lying on the ground.

PC, PS4, & Xbox One

Addressed issues related to game modes including Triple Threat and Fatal-4-way matches.

Addressed missing audio/music bug.

Addressed various game crashing issues.

Fixed random stuttering issues.

Fixed animation-related bugs.

Addressed framerate drop issues.

Added gameplay stability fixes.

Added overall performance improvements.

Other minor fixes to the game.

According to Sportskeeda's 9 out of 10 review of the title, WWE 2K23 has been "an improvement in every single way compared to the previous year's game." The game has been lauded for what it provides in gameplay and variety. 2K Sports have also revealed future DLC content and characters that players will be privy to in the next couple of months.

