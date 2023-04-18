WWE 2K23 update 1.08 patch notes: Improvements to MyGM, MyRISE, Universe and general gameplay

WWE 2K23 has quickly become one of the most beloved titles in the franchise, especially with it being the highest-rated game in WWE 2K's history. Ever since its launch over a month ago, the developers at Visual Concepts have addressed gameplay issues and provided improvements with several patches. The upcoming patch 1.08 does the same.

Patch 1.08 is set to add entrance for Damage CTRL stable and provided polishes to several superstars. On the gameplay front, the upcoming patch will implement a variety of AI improvements. It will also provide improvements to online play, Universe, MyGM, MyFACTION and MyRISE.

Patch 1.08 is set to come online in WWE 2K23 on April 18. Without further ado, here are the official patch notes for update 1.08.

WWE 2K23 update 1.08 patch notes

The official patch notes for update 1.08 in WWE 2K23 are as follows:

GENERAL

Added entrance for Damage CTRL stable

Polish updates for several Superstars

GAMEPLAY

Implemented various AI improvements in WWE 2K23

Decreased frequency of AI pin attempts to address player feedback

Improved AI’s ability to perform Rebound attacks, particularly Signature moves

Renamed Southern Lights Suplex to JokerPlex

Increased effectiveness of Dodge Tendency AI Attribute

Improved AI logic for performing Corner Charged attacks

Addressed reported concern in Royal Rumble, where characters could roll through the ropes during a reversal

Addressed reported concern regarding an instance where AI was prevented from performing its Secondary Signature if it used the same position as the Primary Signature

Removed limitation in WarGames, which prevented diving from the top of the cage to an opponent lying on a table.

Added UI to help clarify when a player is swapping control to a different teammate in WarGames and Normal Tag Team matches

ONLINE

Improved stability in online matches in WWE 2K23.

Improved overall experience when joining a session or accepting an invite.

Improved overall experience with Community Creations uploads and downloads.

Superstars will now show as Eliminated in all online elimination-style matches.

CREATE

Improved overall stability in all multiple Create modes

Improved stability in CAS when creating a CAS character with the maximum number of parts and during long long creation sessions

Addressed reported concerns of Creations related achievements not being awarded properly

UNIVERSE

Improved stability of Rivalries and Rivalry outcomes

Improved matchmaking logic in WWE 2K23

Improved overall Universe stability

Addressed reported concerns related to post-match cutscenes playing after disqualifications.

MyGM

Improved stability when purchasing multiple Power Cards and addressed reported concerns related to the timing of when certain Power Cards can be activated.

Improved stability when progressing through later seasons and selecting Keepers.

Addressed reported concerns with Journal entries not appearing correctly.

Improved Drama functionality in early weeks.

Improved Season Ranking display consistency in WWE 2K23.

MyFACTION

Badges activated in Quickplay

Addressed reported concerns related to general stability

MyRISE

Addressed reported concerns in The Lock’s “Faction Forming” and The Legacy’s “Make Your (Brief)Case” Storylines where a “Front Running Grapple” Objective may have failed to complete

Addressed reported concern related to story flow in “The Legacy” that caused players to end up in the Dynamic HUB with no Storylines to play. The flow was from Choosing to “Turn on Ava” and then starting the “A Good Inv-EST-ment” storyline” Note this will only address this reported concern in future save slots.

Sportskeeda's WWE 2K23 review awarded it a high score of 9 out of 10, praising its gameplay and content variety. The game's first DLC, titled Scott Steiner Pack, is set to arrive on April 19, 2023.

