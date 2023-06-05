WWE and Twitch announce multi-year partnership with official Monday Night RAW Sidecast starting today

WWE and Twitch recently announced a multi-year partnership that sees the official World Wrestling Entertainment Channel returning to the purple platform. Furthermore, fans can start watching the official Monday Night RAW Sidecast on the Amazon-owned platform from tonight, in addition to Superstar channels and other exclusive content.

WWE and Twitch go far back, with several wrestling stars using the streaming platform to connect with their fans through new methods. That said, the two organizations had officially separated years ago, and the talent was also forbidden from using the platform before finally being allowed back last year. With the recent partnership, Twitch is once again slated to become the home of World Wrestling Entertainment, allowing fans to enjoy several dedicated wrestling channels.

Everything we know about Monday Night RAW Sidecast, the debut show for the brand new WWE-Twitch partnership

With alternate streaming platforms such as Kick and Rumble breathing down Amazon's necks with their recent popularity, the announcement is sure to alleviate any pressure on the stakeholders. As mentioned before, WWE has quite some history with the platform and caused some contention among fans back in 2020 when Vince McMahon imposed a streaming ban on his wrestlers.

Back in April 2023, the decision appears to have been overturned, with a new deal being struck that allowed the superstars to stream on Twitch, albeit with caveats, such as having to share the incoming revenue with the company. It is unclear whether anything else has changed with the new partnership, but what's apparent is that the first exclusive show coming to the purple platform is the weekly Monday Night RAW Sidecast.

The RAW Sidecast is supposed to be a sort of behind-the-scenes for the popular event, allowing players to see what goes on behind the ring. As per the official press release, the show will have a rotating cast of hosts with regular appearances from WWE superstars and is a must-see for fans looking for other exclusive content on Twitch.

