WWE-Twitch updates: Why did Vince McMahon impose a streaming ban on its Superstars? 

Vince McMahon made a move in 2020 that left fans and Superstars in utmost shock. He banned the WWE-Twitch connection, which meant that no WWE Superstars could stream on third-party platforms.

This announcement meant Superstars couldn’t have an extra stream of income, they couldn’t connect with their fans the way they previously did, and WWE had the ultimate control over their lives. However, Vince McMahon had a reason to ban WWE-Twitch connections.

It must be remembered that WWE owns the Superstars’ characters since the in-ring characters are their assets. As a result, Superstars streaming using their in-ring names was using WWE’s assets, with the company earning nothing from it. Furthermore, as per reports, it was assumed that Vince McMahon didn’t quite appreciate the fact that Superstars were often becoming candid about their thoughts and sometimes becoming too honest, which was not within the company’s control.

AJ Styles once revealed that while he understood Vince McMahon’s motivation behind banning all WWE-Twitch activities, it prevented him from having his own podcast.

“I started off playing games on Mixer, which ended up being sold, and I went to Twitch. I was amazed at how huge the community was. It was great. By the time I got to Twitch, it was more or less me talking for two hours rather than playing games. I was literally hoping to do a live podcast. That was the direction I was hoping to go."

The ban was quite strict, given that some Superstars were released from their contracts because they failed to abide by the terms set by the company about third-party relations.

A new WWE-Twitch deal had been signed

As per the latest news, the two companies have come to an agreement that will allow WWE Superstars to stream on Twitch again. However, it doesn’t give them complete access to the revenue earned, and the company gets a share.

The new WWE-Twitch contract will split revenue into three parts, where Twitch and the Superstar will earn more than WWE. Next, a WWE Superstar cannot stream with pro wrestlers working for another promotion without acquiring permission from the company first.

The changes coming about since Triple H’s takeover have led to Superstars feeling positive about the backstage environment. Additionally, Endeavor Group's acquisition of WWE could lead to further changes.

