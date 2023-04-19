WWE signs new deal with streaming platform following Vince Mcmahon's initial edict - Reports

Some of Vince McMahon's edicts are being changed behind the scenes in WWE.

Back in 2020, Mr. McMahon stopped WWE main roster talent from streaming on platforms like Twitch. Despite this, some talents, such as Zelina Vega, didn't abide by the boss' edict. In Vega's case, she wound up being released.

Despite the controversy at the time, McMahon didn't budge on his stance, but it now seems like things will be changing for the WWE roster.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), WWE has reached an agreement with Twitch for its performers to return to the platform "with almost no restrictions." The revenue was described to Fightful as a three-way split that Twitch and the talent will make the most money from this deal.

As far as restrictions go, talent isn't permitted to stream with talent from another company without obtaining permission first. This might not turn out to be too big a deal, as Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze have been consistently streaming with All Elite Wrestling's Adam Cole and Claudio Castagnoli on Twitch for months now.

Is WWE better off changing some of Vince McMahon's old policies?

Members of the WWE roster who have spoken to Sapp are very happy about the deal.

WWE talent being happy right now is a far cry from where things were just a couple of weeks ago following the RAW after WrestleMania 39, which was greatly altered by Vince McMahon.

It certainly appears that the lack of presence of Vince McMahon backstage, alongside some of his old edicts being changed, has created a very positive atmosphere for talent.

Once the Endeavor merger occurs, it might be a good time for the company to continue making positive changes to keep the WWE locker room happy.

