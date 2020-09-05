It was revealed yesterday that Vince McMahon wants to end WWE Superstars having third party agreements with the likes of Twitch, Cameo, etc. WWE has sent a letter to Superstars telling them to stop and has threatened "fines, suspension, or termination at WWE's discretion".

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the possible reason why Vince McMahon wants these third party agreements to end:

In their minds and they're right, you know, they're representatives of the company. But the company doesn't want anyone representing them unless it's what they they control. Perhaps that is an issue too. The company doesn't control it and these people are doing stuff and maybe Vince is mad that they're saying things, that they're too open on some of these things too.

I mean, you see some of the quotes on certain things, you know, they make news. I mean, they don't go that inside but some of them go inside, which is when they're talking they don't really think or they do think but whatever, when you just talk casually and you'll say things you're honestly thinking about and WWE is not good with that. So that's another issue.

VIDEO: It was revealed on Friday that WWE sent a letter to performers giving them a deadline to pull themselves out of third party deals such as Twitch and Cameo. @davemeltzerWON and @roheblius discuss what this means and what the ramifications are. https://t.co/EiiMlyaQrc pic.twitter.com/uwPF39jrgg — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) September 5, 2020

More details on Vince McMahon banning third party agreements

Dave Meltzer was also asked if there was any specific instance of a Superstar divulging too much information to fans that Vince McMahon could be upset with. Although Meltzer didn't know for sure if one specific instance changed WWE's mind about this he said that AJ Styles' comments about Paul Heyman definitely played a part:

I don't know if any of them were specific instances but certainly but certainly the AJ Styles-Paul Heyman stuff for sure.

Thank you too @squareenix and @nelstar15 who I worked with on the original Tna game. Thanks guys for the new Marvel Avengers it’s so awesome. pic.twitter.com/ECR3fe1bX6 — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) September 2, 2020

AJ Styles was very blunt in his comments about Paul Heyman following Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's release from WWE. Styles revealed that it was Paul Heyman who had set the wheels in motion regarding Gallows and Anderson's WWE release, despite telling Styles that he had done what he could to prevent it from happening. Styles said it was Vince McMahon who told him about Paul Heyman's role in the releases.

Advertisement

Paul Heyman was let go as executive director of RAW but recently returned to SmackDown and has aligned himself with new WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

If any quotes from this article are used please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling