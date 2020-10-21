Xbox App now lets users play Xbox One games like Gears 5, Halo, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and more on iOS devices

Microsoft, of late, has been firing on all cylinders ahead of the next generation of consoles, and has been hard at work creating a comprehensive Xbox experience. The Xbox One by itself is a pretty decent console with impressive hardware, and paired with the Game Pass, is an extremely appealing deal.

The Xbox Game Pass' library has been bolstered impressively by Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda and the addition of games like Doom Eternal. The Game Pass, however, isn't the only aspect of Xbox receiving attention from Microsoft.

The tech giants recently added more functionality to the Xbox App on mobile devices and now lets players stream their Xbox One games onto their iOS devices.

Xbox App now lets players stream Xbox One games on iOS devices

It's official. The new Xbox App is ready for download.



You can tell it's official because we are tweeting about it: https://t.co/cB1BUaWvVv pic.twitter.com/JoFAUvDJVp — Xbox (@Xbox) October 19, 2020

The Remote Play functionality has been added to iOS devices, which is excellent news for players who enjoy games on their smartphones. The Xbox App now lets players stream their games from their consoles on to their phones directly. This allows them to play what is essentially a console game on their mobile devices, which is hugely appealing to fans of handheld gaming.

This is in contrast to the xCloud service previously offered by Xbox, where gamers had to connect and stream through a server. The app now simply connects users to their consoles to stream a game.

The only titles available for streaming right now are the ones from the Xbox One library (also includes variations such as One X/S) and not from any of the previous consoles, such as the original Xbox and 360.

This means that players can now enjoy games like Gears 5, Halo 5: Guardians, and several others from the Xbox One library on their iPhone or iPad.

