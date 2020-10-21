Minecraft: How to check if there is a new update available

Modern-day gaming is a far cry from the days of old where the game would be the same entity that a player bought upon launch. Games like Minecraft and several others of its type evolve as time passes by and become entirely different games than they were at launch.

Minecraft in 2020 is unrecognizable from the version of Minecraft at launch, and while much of the art-style has remained the same, pretty much everything else is different. Therefore, it is important to keep up to date with the various changes that take place in Minecraft so that you are not left behind.

When booting up Minecraft after a long time, players might not be aware of certain updates that might have come through in the time that they were away.

How to check if a new update to Minecraft is available

More often than not, Minecraft would have automatically downloaded and installed the updates but in case it doesn't happen, players can always download the update manually.

On Java Edition (PC):

Open the Minecraft Launcher (download link here). On the right of the "Play" button, select "Latest Release". The game will then download the updates if there are any.

On Android/iOS:

Simply open the app on Google Play Store/App Store. Select "Update", if the button is available. The app will then get updated.

On PS4:

Press the "Options" button when selecting Minecraft. Select "Check for updates".

On Xbox One:

Go to "My Apps & Games." Select Minecraft and press the more options button. From the list, select "Manage game & add-ons" and then "Updates."

Minecraft is due to receive a major update called Caves and Cliffs, which is bound to shake things up in the game in a major way.