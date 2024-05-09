"Xbox has closed more studios than it released games" - MoistCr1TiKaL slams Microsoft for closing Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and more

Popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has spoken out about the recent action taken by Microsoft's Xbox. For those unaware, on May 7, 2024, Xbox announced the closure of several of its game developers, including Arake Austin (creators of Deathloop, Prey, and the Dishonored series), Tango Gameworks (creators of Hi-Fi Rush), Alpha Dog Studios (creators of Wraithborne and Mighty Doom), and Roundhouse Games.

In a YouTube video titled, Xbox Situation is Sad, MoistCr1TiKaL stated that the company made a "clown of themselves" by making "terrible decisions." Commenting on the current state of the AAA gaming industry, the Florida native said:

"And then from out of nowhere, sneaking in from the shadows, we have the dumb a**holes at Xbox going, 'Wait a minute, guys! Check this one out!' And then made a clown of themselves like f**king fools, publicly eating s**t (and) making terrible decisions! It's like a Royal Rumble where more and more AAA industry companies keep coming forward and make decisions that beg the community to throw pies and tomatoes at their faces."

MoistCr1TiKaL then claimed that Xbox had closed more studios than it had released games this year. While describing this as an "embarrassing statistic," the content creator remarked:

"That means that Xbox has now closed more studios than it released games this year. That is an embarrassing statistic! They are more likely to close a studio than they are to release a game at the moment. That's f**king shocking!"

"Redfall became the joke of gaming last year" - MoistCr1TiKaL says it's "sad" to see the current state of Xbox

At the three-minute mark of the video, MoistCr1TiKaL compared the current state of Xbox to the Xbox 360 era, stating that the company had "fallen off." Claiming it was "sad" to see the situation, the 29-year-old streamer said:

"The Xbox exclusive release schedule looks more empty than that room Squidward went to to be all alone. It's sad to see it in that state. They just don't make many games anymore. They are, by far, the worst out of all the major players. And it's not even really close. They do still have some exclusives that come out, but it's very seldom."

Timestamp: 03:25

MoistCr1TiKaL then commented on Redfall, referring to it as the "joke of gaming." He added:

"When they do, by some miraculous divine intervention release a game, an exclusive, they haven't been that good. Like Redfall. Redfall became the joke of gaming last year. And speaking of Redfall, that gets to one of the studio closures, which is Arkane Austin, the studio responsible for that blemish. That absolute festering wound on the AAA gaming space."

Xbox isn't the only gaming company MoistCr1TiKaL has talked about. On May 5, 2024, the YouTuber criticized Sony's claim that Helldivers 2's contentious PSN account linking was done for "security" reasons.