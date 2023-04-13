5 action-adventure games from the Xbox 360 era worth playing today

The Xbox 360 era was a golden age for action-adventure games. The console featured a plethora of unforgettable titles that captivated gamers with their immersive worlds, compelling stories, and exhilarating gameplay.

While the gaming industry has continued to evolve and new consoles have emerged, many of these classic Xbox 360 action-adventure games remain as popular and enjoyable as ever.

This article lists five action-adventure games from the Xbox 360 era that are still worth playing today, whether you're a longtime fan or a newcomer looking to experience some of the best titles from the past decade.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Batman: Arkham City and 4 other Xbox 360 action-adventure games that still hold up today

1) Mass Effect 2

Xbox 360 - Mass Effect 2 (Image via EA)

Developed by BioWare and published by Electronic Arts, Mass Effect 2 was initially launched in 2010 for the Xbox 360. The game is set in a futuristic universe where players take on the role of Commander Shepard, a human soldier who is tasked with saving the galaxy from a race of advanced machines called the Reapers.

Mass Effect 2 is known for its deep and engaging storyline, memorable characters, and immersive gameplay, which blends third-person shooting with RPG elements, such as dialogue choices, skill trees, and inventory management.

BioWare's sci-fi RPG sequel is widely regarded as one of the greatest games of all time. Its compelling storyline, memorable characters, and deep customization options make it a must-play for fans of action-adventure games.

2) Red Dead Redemption

Xbox 360 - Red Dead Redemption (Image via Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption is an open-world action-adventure video game developed by Rockstar San Diego and published by Rockstar Games. It launched in 2010 and became one of the best games to play at the time.

Red Dead Redemption is set in 1911, at the end of the Wild West era, and follows the story of John Marston, a former outlaw who is forced to work for the government in order to save his family. Players take control of Marston as he travels across the American frontier, completing missions, engaging in gunfights, and interacting with a cast of memorable characters.

Rockstar Games' epic Western adventure is a masterpiece of storytelling and open-world gameplay, immersing players in the Wild West and letting them live out their cowboy fantasies.

3) Bioshock

Xbox 360 - Bioshock (Image via 2K Games)

Initially released in 2007 for the Xbox 360, Bioshock takes place in an underwater city called Rapture, which was built by a visionary entrepreneur named Andrew Ryan.

The player takes on the role of a plane crash survivor who finds themselves stranded in Rapture. The world is a masterpiece of environmental design with a rich history and backstory that is revealed through the player's interactions with its inhabitants and environment. You must navigate the dangerous and dystopian city while uncovering its secrets and battling its genetically enhanced inhabitants.

Bioshock is truly a haunting and thought-provoking journey through an underwater city filled with danger and moral ambiguity. Its iconic setting, gripping gameplay, and unforgettable plot twists still resonate with players today.

4) Batman: Arkham City

Xbox 360 - Batman: Arkham City (Image via WB Games)

Batman: Arkham City was developed by Rocksteady Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment in 2011.

In the heart of Gotham City, Batman is incarcerated alongside many of his most dangerous foes in a sprawling super-prison called Arkham City. Players take on the role of Batman as he navigates through the city, uncovering conspiracy and battling iconic villains such as the Joker, Two-Face, and the Penguin.

This follow-up to Batman: Arkham Asylum takes the Dark Knight into an even bigger and more dangerous open world. It features an expanded cast of villains and improved combat mechanics that make it a thrilling and satisfying experience for fans of superhero games.

5) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Xbox 360 - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Image via Bethesda)

Another open-world action-adventure role-playing video game released in 2011, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was developed by Bethesda Game Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks.

Players journey to the fictional province of the Elder Scrolls universe, Skyrim, and take on the role of a Dragonborn, the prophesied hero who has the ability to absorb the souls of dragons and use their power. The game features a vast open world filled with diverse environments, creatures, and characters.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim offers a wide range of character customization options, including the ability to choose a race, class, and playstyle. It also features a vast array of spells, weapons, and equipment, as well as a variety of side missions and activities. Additionally, there is a robust modding community that has added new content, features, and enhancements to the game.

Bethesda's massive open-world RPG is a classic of the genre, allowing players to explore a vast and detailed world filled with dragons, magic, and adventure. Skyrim remains a beloved game that's worth revisiting even a decade after its initial release.

The Xbox 360 era gave us some truly exceptional action-adventure games that still hold up today. These five titles are just a few examples of the best this era had to offer among hundreds. They offer engaging storylines, immersive worlds, memorable characters, and innovative gameplay mechanics that will keep you hooked for hours on end.

