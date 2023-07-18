Xbox Game Pass adds new titles including Serious Sam, Celeste, and more

Xbox Game Pass is adding more titles for the rest of July 2023. While no blockbuster offerings are coming to the service this month, it is bringing some exciting indie titles like Techtonica, The Wandering Village, and a fan-favorite returning game, Celeste. Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, the latest entry in the action-shooter franchise, is also coming to the service.

Xbox's Game Pass is undoubtedly the best offering amongst the growing market of subscription-based services for video games. It offers hundreds of first-party and third-party titles for a fixed monthly fee, ranging from AAA blockbusters to indie games like this month's offerings. With that being said, let's take a look at what is in store for July 2023.

New Xbox Game Pass games in July 2023

New titles coming to Game Pass are as follows:

Techtonica (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Available Today

Toem (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Available Today

The Cave (Cloud and Console) - Available Today

Maquette (Console and PC) – July 19

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 20

The Wandering Village (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 20

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 25

Venba (Console and PC) – July 31

Celeste (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 1

This month includes a couple of day-one titles, including Techtonica and Venba.

DLCs and updates for Xbox Game Pass games

The DLCs and updates for Game Pass games this month are as follows:

Naraka: Bladepoint Deluxe Edition Upgrade – Available now

League of Legends Champion: Naafiri – July 20

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island – July 20

Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage DLC – July 25

With Naraka Bladepoint going free-to-play, Game Pass subscribers will get access to the updated Deluxe Edition. They will also be able to unlock League of Legends' latest champion Naafiri after this month.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks

The Ultimate tier subscribers will also get access to new perks, which are as follows:

Crunchyroll Premium Perk – July 20

FIFA 23 EA Play Ultimate Team Pack – July 21

Naruto Shippuden Uncut Season 1 – Available Now

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass

The titles leaving Game Pass in July are as follows:

Dreamscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Expeditions: Rome (PC)

Marvel’s Avengers (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Ascent (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Two Point Campus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

With Marvel's Avengers reaching its end of life soon, it is no surprise to see the game leave the service.

Xbox recently introduced a new tier for the service, Game Pass Core, which will essentially replace Live Gold. It should be noted that the above-mentioned titles won't be coming to the Core tier.