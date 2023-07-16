How to redeem Naraka Bladepoint Invite Code (Torchbearer) and get free rewards

Naraka Bladepoint delivers an engaging battle royale experience where players can join forces with friends from their own or different regions. The game offers a wide array of gameplay features, granting them the freedom to tailor their experience to their preferred style. With its diverse range of combat skills and weapons, the title provides an addictive and exhilarating gameplay that keeps players hooked. Further, it offers Invite Codes to players, which can be redeemed for valuable in-game rewards.

These are also known as the Torchbearer Codes and are available for newcomers, but certain restrictions need to be considered. In order to claim the rewards, players should actively monitor different social media platforms and the game's official websites as they may discover valuable information. This article features the process of claiming the prizes and also the limitations.

What are Torchbearer Codes in Naraka Bladepoint and how to get them?

These codes are exclusively for new players of Naraka BladePoint (Image via NetEase Games Montreal)

In Naraka BladePoint, there are special offerings called Invite or Torchbearer Codes that offer valuable rewards. By redeeming these, players can obtain items that assist in leveling up their characters. These are exclusively for Naraka BladePoint's newcomers, and can be obtained from eligible friends who have reached Level 10.

To acquire and redeem these codes, follow these steps:

Begin the game and complete the tutorial.

Defeat the boss named Tianhai.

The game will then prompt you to complete the account creation process.

Provide your username and fill in the required information to create an account.

Next, you will encounter an option called, Invite Code.

Enter the acquired code and click on Invite Code to receive 500 Tae as a reward.

Your account will become connected to your friend's account (Image via NetEase Games Montreal)

Once you enter the code, your account will become connected to your friend's. As you progress and increase your level, both you and your friend will be eligible to receive the rewards.

As you progress up to Level 40, you'll receive additional free rewards (Image via NetEase Games Montreal)

Upon reaching Level 10, you will receive a Torchbearer Code that you can share with your friends as well. Rewards can be earned beyond Level 10 as well since you'll unlock additional free rewards as you progress up to Level 40. Moreover, the player whose account is linked to yours will also receive some freebies. The prizes for each level are as follows:

Level 10 : 500 Tae and 150 Spectral Silk

: 500 Tae and 150 Spectral Silk Level 20 : 1000 Tae

: 1000 Tae Level 30 : 300 Spectral Silk

: 300 Spectral Silk Level 40: 1 Immortal Treasure

Prior to sharing the codes, keep in mind that your friend is using the same platform as you. This means that if you are using PlayStation, you can only provide the code to a friend who is on the same platform. The same applies to PC players, who can share invite codes exclusively with other PC users.