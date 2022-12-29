FIFA 23 has been released on all major platforms, and the old-gen PS4 and the current-gen PS5 both have versions of the game that players can enjoy. Although the game was released simultaneously on both consoles, there are some huge differences in gameplay features and more.

It goes without saying that the current-gen console has far better hardware, given that it's based on much more modern technology. Naturally, games on the system, including this year's addition to the FIFA series, are able to implement more features. A big addition to this year's game has been the inclusion of crossplay for the first time in the franchise. It has opened up many doors for gamers, who can now play with friends on different consoles.

There are certain limitations to FIFA 23's crossplay feature. Since the game has been out for a while, players have figured out most things related to crossplay and connectivity. However, they may be wondering if those on older-gen consoles can play with those on the current-gen version of the game.

FIFA 23's crossplay only works on consoles belonging to the same generation

FIFA 23's crossplay does exactly what it's supposed to do. The platform of choice no longer restricts players, and they can play with and against one another as long as the crossplay feature is turned on. However, crossplay is not possible when a user on the PS4 is trying to play with/against someone on the PS5.

It's not just PlayStation users that are subject to this limitation, as users on Xbox consoles are also affected by it. Xbox One players can't begin a common session with someone on the Xbox Series X or Series S console.

The reason is simple and the limitation exists because the old-gen version of FIFA 23 is different from the current-gen. Although certain mechanics like squad overalls and kits have remained the same across the various versions of the game, the core gameplay mechanics have changed on current-gen consoles.

For example, the current-gen version comes with upgraded features like HyperMotion 2.0. Introduced last year, HyperMotion 2.0 has taken gameplay to the next level with over 4,000 realistic animations and the signature body movements of many footballers. This has allowed the developers to increase immersiveness and reduce the gap between the virtual world and the real world.

While HyperMotion 2.0 is truly remarkable, it requires modern hardware to be rendered properly. This means that the feature doesn't work on the older hardware of a PS4. When players are on a PS5 (released in 2020), they won't have any such hardware limitations, and the feature will work as intended.

If PS4 and PS5 players were to play the game together, there would be a mismatch in the mechanics, and some players might get an unfair advantage. Features like body types in the current-gen version result in varied animations and a different gameplay experience.

In contrast, there are no body types in the old-gen version. Some FIFA 23 players believe that this takes away from the realism of the game, resulting in a simpler gameplay experience. Hence, a crossplay match between two consoles from different generations will be unbalanced.

This is the sole reason crossplay in FIFA 23 exists across the same generation. However, PS4 players can still play with those on the Xbox One, and PS5 players can match up against Xbox Series XlS and PC users.

