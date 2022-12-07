Xbox head Phil Spencer commits to bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms

Nintendo and Xbox have entered a partnership that will see Call of Duty titles coming to new platforms upon the completion of the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard acquisition. The news comes from Xbox chief and Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer.

Much has been made about the potential acquisition since Microsoft announced it at the start of 2022. While the deal is still under investigation on different grounds, it appears Spencer already has some major plans for the future. This includes making the COD titles available to those who play games on Nintendo's different platforms.

Phil Spencer @XboxP3 Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to @Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play. @ATVI_AB Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to @Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play. @ATVI_AB

Many might not have foreseen the Call of Duty games coming to all Nintendo platforms in the near future. The titles are not only coming to the Switch; there's also a chance that some of the older games will be making their way to older consoles from the Japanese giants.

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales People shouldn't be focusing on current Switch whose hardware is admittedly very dated now



Switch 2 is right around the corner, likely launching in the next 18 months. 10 Years guaranteed of Call of Duty on Nintendo Platforms is HUGE especially as its been skipping the platform People shouldn't be focusing on current Switch whose hardware is admittedly very dated nowSwitch 2 is right around the corner, likely launching in the next 18 months. 10 Years guaranteed of Call of Duty on Nintendo Platforms is HUGE especially as its been skipping the platform

This allows Activision to bring mobile titles like COD: Mobile and the upcoming Warzone Mobile to more consoles. Titles like Pokemon Unite have proven that games can co-exist on mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch. This will benefit both gamers and developers, who will have a broader player base for their games.

While there are certain doubts about the capabilities of the current Nintendo Switch, a new version is speculated to be released in the next two years.

"Microsoft has committed to continue to offer Call of Duty on Steam simultaneously to Xbox": Phil Spencer

Call of Duty recently returned to Steam after a long absence, much to the delight of PC users.

Modern Warfare 2 was launched to a lot of fanfare and was followed by the stellar release of Warzone 2. These games have garnered massive numbers when it comes to player count and revenue.

Phil Spencer @XboxP3 I'm also pleased to confirm that Microsoft has committed to continue to offer Call of Duty on @Steam simultaneously to Xbox after we have closed the merger with Activision Blizzard King. @ATVI_AB @ValveSoftware I'm also pleased to confirm that Microsoft has committed to continue to offer Call of Duty on @Steam simultaneously to Xbox after we have closed the merger with Activision Blizzard King. @ATVI_AB @ValveSoftware

Phil Spencer has confirmed that all COD games coming in the future will be on Steam after the completion of the merger. This is great news for PC players, as the platform will remain the go-to place for them. Moreover, it will eliminate the hassle of buying COD points in different areas that aren't transferrable.

It remains to be seen when Xbox's acquisition of Activision Blizzard will be completed. Based on the magnitude of the finances involved, experts estimate that it will be completed by mid-2023. While there are several major franchises in the loop, Call of Duty is arguably the largest among them.

