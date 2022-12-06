Fact Check: Does Modern Warfare 2 have a campaign mode?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has been out for just over a month now and is already the fastest selling title in the COD franchise.
There is no doubt that the franchise's rich legacy contributed to its success, but the new title holds its own with interesting game modes and features. Season 1 in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 introduced the third-person Battle Royale mode, the new Al-Mazrah map in Warzone 2, and the extraction-based DMZ mode.
The COD title has always been associated with multiplayer game modes, but one question that players who are unfamiliar with the franchise often ask online is whether the new game has a campaign mode or a certain storyline.
The answer is yes. Modern Warfare 2 has its own independent campaign mode with an original storyline that brings back Task Force 141 and pits them against Al-Qatala. It takes the players on a journey, allowing them to experience unique gameplay scenarios like shooting while hanging upside down in a helicopter or surviving stealthily at night in a city while on the run.
Here is everything you need to know about the campaign mode.
Modern Warfare 2 features an engaging campaign mode
Modern Warfare 2 has an extensive campaign mode in which players are expected to complete 17 long missions that tie in perfectly with the storyline of Task Force-141 taking down Hassan's Al-Qatala. Throughout the campaign, gamers can play as different characters from the team such as Gaz, Soap, Rodolfo, Price, and Graves.
The campaign requires about 6-8 hours of gameplay during which players travel to several locations like Mexico, Amsterdam, London, Al-Mazrah, and more. With its revamped game mechanics, several interactive elements, and semi-realistic cinematics that make the game look like a Hollywood movie, this mode offers a new and enjoyable experience to longtime fans.
These are the 17 playable missions in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign:
- Strike
- Kill or Capture
- Wetwork
- Tradecraft
- Borderline
- Cartel Protection
- Close Air
- Hardpoint
- Recon by Fire
- Violence and Timing
- El Sin Nombre
- Dark Water
- Alone
- Prison Break
- Hindsight
- Ghost Team
- Countdown
You have to complete them one by one. Some of them will be fulfilled based on the choices you make when conversing with the characters. While the storyline isn't as unique and thorough as one may expect, the visuals and the mechanics make up for the loopholes.
Having said that, the story features callbacks to the classic MW2 game and other COD games via several missions, with other characters sometimes calling Ghost a "freak." For instance, the mission Recon By Fire is an ode to the classic sniping mission All Ghillied Up. The latter required gamers to play as Gaz in a ghillie suit and hide in a bush to take out enemies with a long-range sniper.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is priced at $69.99 for the Standard Edition and $99.99 for the Vault Edition. The latter will give players several cosmetics, XP Boosts, and the Season 1 Battle Pass. The can be played on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.