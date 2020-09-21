Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S pre-order guide

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will usher in a new generation of consoles. They release on 10th November 2020 for $499.99 and $299.99, respectively. The price difference is due to the Xbox Series S being much smaller than the Series X, and no disc drive. Both will be backwards compatible with games across all of the Xbox generations.

For those eager to get their hands on one of the new Xbox consoles, pre-orders will soon be live. 22nd September 2020 is the date pre-orders become available for both the Series X and Series S versions. It should be much simpler and, hopefully, much less chaotic than the pre-orders for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition.

Next-gen Xbox pre-order times

Image Credit: Microsoft

North America – 8 AM PT/11 AM ET

– 8 AM PT/11 AM ET United Kingdom – 8 AM BST

– 8 AM BST Australia – 8 AM AEST

– 8 AM AEST New Zealand – AM NZST

– AM NZST Africa, Middle East, and the rest of Europe – 9 AM CEST

Xbox Series X and Series S pre-order locations

United States - Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Newegg, and other participating retailers

- Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Newegg, and other participating retailers Canada - Microsoft Store, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, EB Games, The Source, and other participating retailers

- Microsoft Store, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, EB Games, The Source, and other participating retailers United Kingdom - Microsoft Store, GAME, Amazon, Dixons, Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Smyths Toys, VERY, AO, Tesco, Simply Game, Shopto and other participating retailers

- Microsoft Store, GAME, Amazon, Dixons, Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Smyths Toys, VERY, AO, Tesco, Simply Game, Shopto and other participating retailers Australia - Microsoft Store, JB Hifi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman, and other participating retailers

- Microsoft Store, JB Hifi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman, and other participating retailers New Zealand - Microsoft Store, JB HiFi, EB Games, Spark, and other participating retailers

- Microsoft Store, JB HiFi, EB Games, Spark, and other participating retailers Africa, Middle East, and the rest of Europe - Microsoft Store, Amazon, MediaMarkt, GameStop, FNAC, Elkjøp/Elgiganten, and other participating retailers

Advertisement

Xbox All Access

Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is also offering a program called Xbox All Access. It is considered the all-inclusive pass to the console. It gives players the option of paying for their new Xbox system monthly. Xbox All Access includes a next-gen Xbox Console with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $24.99 for 24 months.

This can be pre-ordered at the same time as the standalone consoles at the following retailers:

United States - Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, and Walmart

- Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, and Walmart Australia - Telstra

- Telstra New Zealand - Spark

- Spark United Kingdom - GAME and Smyths Toys

- GAME and Smyths Toys Denmark - Elgiganten

- Elgiganten Finland - Gigantti

- Gigantti Norway - Elkjøp

- Elkjøp Sweden - Elgiganten

Xbox All Access will be available in Canada, France, Poland, and South Korea before the consoles release, but pre-orders will not start on 22nd September for those countries.