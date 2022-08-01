xQc calls out Erobb for banning Greekgodx for being a flat earther even though his partner shares similar views

In his most recent stream, Felix "xQc" called out streamer Erobb for banning the controversial figure Greekgodx believing the Earth was flat, even though Erobb's girlfriend had shared similar conspiracy theories on a stream a couple of months ago.

While reacting to a video titled "The Bizarre Downfall of Greekgodx," which chronicles the recent antics and anti-science theories he has been spreading on the internet, xQc was quick to point out that Erobb's partner Brittany "Brittt" was also infamous for disbelieving the moon landing and should therefore be banned from his chat as well.

"When is he going to ban his own girlfriend": xQc jokingly about Erobb banning Brittt from his chat

Most people following the streaming community will know about the recent controversies surrounding Greekgodx. His outlandish and anti-scientific claims have drawn a lot of attention lately. Just last week, he called the OTK co-owner Asmongold a "globetard" on a livestream for believing that the Earth was a sphere.

He also got into a fight with xQc about the necessity of medicine and doctors, claiming that after losing weight, he has no need for medical attention anymore. With him getting served a second ban a few days ago for being racist in an IRL stream, many streamers have spoken out against his toxic persona.

In the context of conspiracy theories, while watching the video on Greekgodx's recent antics, xQc made a comment regarding Erobb's girlfriend, who had made a similar a few months ago. The Canadian saw that Erobb had banned Greekgodx for saying the Earth is flat and then proceeded to address his girlfriend:

"Wait, wait. Hey Erobb, when is he going to ban his girlfriend from his own f***ing chat then, dude? Isn't she a flat earther or a fake moon lander, dude? I'm pretty sure she is dude."

On multiple occasions, Brittt has talked about how she thinks the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969 was fake. In a now-deleted LiveStreamFail post from earlier this year, she was heard reiterating her views about how she thinks NASA is a fake organization. Here is a clip from last year, where she talks about her opinion on the moon landing with Nmplol:

Reddit reacts to xQc calling out Erobb

Most Redditors made fun of the incident, with a few wondering whether Brittt believes in conspiracy theories. A few shared clips of the streamer talking about the moon and NASA. Chat was also loving the drama:

Chat reacting to Erobb being called out (Image via xQc/Twitch)

One fan even referenced the infamous slapping incident at this year's Oscars, which sparked a controversy after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for joking about Smith's wife. A few even joked about Britt's theories being true:

Misinformation and conspiracy theories are all the rage on the internet these days. While it may be against Twitch's malicious conduct policy to spread false information, it clearly mentions one-off comments as insufficient evidence to enforce a ban. And unlike Greekgodx, Brittt is not that vocal about her theories.

Brittany @Britttv_ Made it to Missouri :) Made it to Missouri :) https://t.co/aTpgy1BExb

Eric Lamont Robbins Jr., popularly known as Erobb, is the brother of popular League of Legends streamer Tyler "Tyler1." Eric streams a variety of games and is quite popular in the Just Chatting category. He is also in a long-term relationship with Brittany, who, much like him, offers content on the platform. She occasionally plays video games, and the couple even has a child together.

