Watch: xQc has a typically hilarious reaction to the result of an online IQ test

xQc's stream never falls short of surprising viewers, given the streamer could be doing largely anything that strikes his fancy. In a recent stream, he was seen taking the acclaimed Mensa International IQ test, with the test results and his hilarious reaction to the same being heavily discussed in the streaming community.

Read on to find out how well Felix fared in the test and his reaction to the same.

How much did xQc score on the Mensa IQ test?

(Watch from 15:18:32 to check out the full test.)

The streamer was reacting to viewer requested content when he realized that he had not done an onstream IQ test in quite some time.

"I know what we haven't done in a while... IQ tests (reacting to chat messages). No, no, a real one."

After some debate as to which IQ test to use, the streamer settled on Mensa:

"How do you IQ test? Is it Mensa? It's Mensa, right? Do you have to do some payment bulls**t to get the results?"

He also pondered whether the test was reliable enough to proceed, with the chat replying in the affirmative.

"This is reliable, right? Is this completely garbanzo or not? It's mid, it's good. Ok. I got this, I got this."

To add another layer of authenticity to the test, the streamer also turned off the additional screen from where he reads messages from the chat.

The test has a time limit of 25 minutes, with the test-takers being graded on an aggregate of their number of correct answers and the amount of time taken to solve the entire test.

xQc finished the test with 15 seconds left on the clock.

"BOOM! BOOM! 110! ONE TEN! ONE TEN! Dude, that's not bad at all!"

The streamer's 110 IQ has become a prime subject of discussion in the community.

Fans react to xQc taking an IQ test on stream

Fans who saw the results live appeared to be divided into two sections. As IQ tests are meant to be taken under a psychologist's supervision in a controlled environment.

This is why many found fault in the results that the IQ test presented, while others believe that since the streamer undertook the test only after believing it to be legitimate, its results cannot be dismissed.

Twitch chat at the time

Many also took it upon themselves to take the same test to ascertain its accuracy.

YouTube comments on the same clip

The clip was also heavily circulated on Reddit amongst fans, who felt the several IQ tests he has taken before point to the inaccuracy of this test.

Several users suggested that taking IQ tests on stream was somewhat comparable to the constant GTA RP streaming that Felix was associated with back in the day.

xQc is currently one of the biggest streamers/creators on Twitch. Although he got his start as a professional Overwatch player, these days, he can mostly be seen streaming a variety of new trending games, interacting with his viewers, and giving his take on burning issues in the streaming community. He was also nominated for "Streamer of the Year" at the Streamer Awards.

