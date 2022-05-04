Watch: xQc hilariously compares Twitch and YouTube in his recent livestream

Twitch giant xQc hilariously compared Twitch to YouTube in his recent livestream. The epic rivalry between Twitch and YouTube is nothing new. However, with the recent rise of streamers shifting towards YouTube as their primary streaming platform, the comparison has taken an intense turn.

Over the past couple of years, the Amazon-owned platform has lost a chunk of big creators to YouTube Gaming. From Dr. Disrespect to Ludwig (Streamer of the Year) to now Sykkuno, it seems like YouTube Gaming is already in the lead.

However, as expected, with a sudden rise, come many downfalls. And that's precisely what Twitch star, xQc discussed in his most recent stream.

xQc explained why Twitch streamers "get lost" after shifting to YouTube as their primary streaming platform

With Twitch increasingly losing its best streamers to YouTube, it seems like YouTube Gmaing is planning to welcome even more streamers from Twitch to its platform.

However, the sudden shift between the two platforms is not as simple and straightforward as it might look from the outside.

On May 2, 2022, Twitch streamer xQc explained the main issue with streamers who switched from Twitch to YouTube Gaming after getting better deals. As per the streamer himself, after the sudden switch, streamers mainly lost their motivation and creativity due to the wide difference between the functions of the two platforms.

While watching a video of former Twitch streamer Ludwig, xQc hilariously compares Twitch to YouTube.

To put it simply, as per xQc, after shifting to YouTube Gaming, the majority of the streamers "get lost" in understanding the new functions of the new platform.

The event highlighted the fact that this shift can also lose motivation and creativity to develop quality content and then lose even more viewers as a byproduct. The streamer went on to explain:

"The main product is the f**king content! The problem is, people swap platforms and they retire! They retire in their pockets. They retire in there. And once you retire in there, the content is retired. People watch it, because it’s content, but if it’s washed up, it doesn’t matter.”

Continuing his trail of thoughts, he opined:

"There isn’t even a directory to fight in! You have nobody to fight against. The directory doesn’t even make you find anybody. You’re on your own. You go from a gladiator arena full of f**king fighters to being on a one-man island yelling ‘hello’ at the f**king ocean,” the former Overwatch League pro visualized."

Furthermore, the Twitch streamer also talked about the lack of competition in YouTube Gaming. He mentioned how, on the purple platform, streamers and creators fight for the top spot, however in YouTube Gaming, there is no such thing.

"Sometimes, some creators, what happens? They get lost. They get lost because there’s nobody around them doing better. They’re just on their own… they lose the scale of it."

Fans react to xQc's views on Twitch and YouTube

As expected, his views on YouTube Gaming and Twitch elicited quite a lot of reaction from fans.

It goes without saying, but game streaming has become one of the major attractions in gaming. As of now, YouTube completely dominates online video content in all major areas other than livestreaming.

However, as time goes by, YouTube Gaming is increasingly adding more features and prominent streamers to its platform to compete with Twitch.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul