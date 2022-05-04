Dr Disrespect announces that he’s unfollowed YouTube Gaming on Twitter, claims they don’t support streamers

Streaming giant, Dr Disrespect lashed out at YouTube Gaming in his recent tweet. Earlier today, Doc tweeted that he had already "unfollowed" YouTube Gaming due to a lack of recognition for streamers on the platform. Dr Disrespect has been creating content on YouTube for quite a while now.
After getting banned from Twitch way back in the summer of 2020, Doc moved up to YouTube as his primary streaming platform. Despite not having an official contract with the platform, Doc has firmly established himself as one of the most prominent figures in the streaming industry.
However, with this new tweet, it seems like things are not on the right track between YouTube Gaming and Doc.
Dr Disrespect brutally slammed YouTube Gaming in his recent tweet
Way back in 2020, Twitch mysteriously banned Dr Disrespect from the platform, creating a huge amount of drama and trolling against the streamer. Despite being trolled for his mysterious ban, Doc continued his streaming journey as a true player and achieved new heights on YouTube as a full-time professional content creator and streamer.
With over 3.9 million subscribers on the red platform, Doc has built a loyal fan base with his unique style. However, he has now brutally slammed YouTube gaming for not supporting their own creators on the platform.
As per the two-time himself, YouTube Gaming doesn't support them, which is why he won't follow the platform. Notably, it seems like the lack of recognition from YouTube Gaming was enough to make him "unfollow" the platform completely.
At the time of writing, neither Doc nor YouTube Gaming had said anything else on the matter. It's not clear if anything in particular has caused this sudden reaction. However, as per a handful of viewers, Dr. Disrespect's tweet came after former Twitch streamer Sykkuno announced his departure from Twitch for YouTube.
The tweet has already gone viral, getting over 46.1k likes within a few hours.
Fans react to Dr Disrespect's views on YouTube Gaming
As expected, Doc's views on YouTube Gaming evoked multiple reactions from viewers. Several fans echoed his views, calling out the Google-owned platform for its lack of support towards its creators.
Evidently, it's not the first time Doc has slammed YouTube Gaming for not providing the appropriate public recognition to its creators. Back in March 2022, Doc slated YouTube Gaming for the alleged lack of support it showed towards his content.