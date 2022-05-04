Dr Disrespect announces that he’s unfollowed YouTube Gaming on Twitter, claims they don’t support streamers

Streaming giant, Dr Disrespect lashed out at YouTube Gaming in his recent tweet. Earlier today, Doc tweeted that he had already "unfollowed" YouTube Gaming due to a lack of recognition for streamers on the platform. Dr Disrespect has been creating content on YouTube for quite a while now.

After getting banned from Twitch way back in the summer of 2020, Doc moved up to YouTube as his primary streaming platform. Despite not having an official contract with the platform, Doc has firmly established himself as one of the most prominent figures in the streaming industry.

However, with this new tweet, it seems like things are not on the right track between YouTube Gaming and Doc.

Dr Disrespect brutally slammed YouTube Gaming in his recent tweet

Way back in 2020, Twitch mysteriously banned Dr Disrespect from the platform, creating a huge amount of drama and trolling against the streamer. Despite being trolled for his mysterious ban, Doc continued his streaming journey as a true player and achieved new heights on YouTube as a full-time professional content creator and streamer.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect



They don’t support us one bit. Why would I support them?



Hahaha.



With over 3.9 million subscribers on the red platform, Doc has built a loyal fan base with his unique style. However, he has now brutally slammed YouTube gaming for not supporting their own creators on the platform.

As per the two-time himself, YouTube Gaming doesn't support them, which is why he won't follow the platform. Notably, it seems like the lack of recognition from YouTube Gaming was enough to make him "unfollow" the platform completely.

At the time of writing, neither Doc nor YouTube Gaming had said anything else on the matter. It's not clear if anything in particular has caused this sudden reaction. However, as per a handful of viewers, Dr. Disrespect's tweet came after former Twitch streamer Sykkuno announced his departure from Twitch for YouTube.

Sykkuno @Sykkuno it's been a good run.. it's been a good run.. https://t.co/xxxMbVN6R9

The tweet has already gone viral, getting over 46.1k likes within a few hours.

Fans react to Dr Disrespect's views on YouTube Gaming

As expected, Doc's views on YouTube Gaming evoked multiple reactions from viewers. Several fans echoed his views, calling out the Google-owned platform for its lack of support towards its creators.

TacSquad Bolo @BoloTact @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming Doc come on over to Facebook gaming. Bring the champions club. Facebook is going to turn into something. The potential is there BABY! @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming Doc come on over to Facebook gaming. Bring the champions club. Facebook is going to turn into something. The potential is there BABY!

TarnishedHopSmash @FoxHopSmash @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming I’m not saying this as a fanboy but you’d think these companies would be fighting for you and the audience that follows you man. @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming I’m not saying this as a fanboy but you’d think these companies would be fighting for you and the audience that follows you man.

BbyDisrespect 🧣 @BbyDisrespect @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming I have to agree with you i click on there twitter and see them retweet courage, timmy, everyone else I didn’t see u, you deserve more than this after everything you been through it’s time for people to start putting some respect on DrDisrespect no one does it like you do nobody. @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming I have to agree with you i click on there twitter and see them retweet courage, timmy, everyone else I didn’t see u, you deserve more than this after everything you been through it’s time for people to start putting some respect on DrDisrespect no one does it like you do nobody.

BigCitySnipes @BigCitySnipes1 @StoneMountain64 @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming Honestly I’m confused why more people don’t multi stream if they’re not signed to a platform @StoneMountain64 @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming Honestly I’m confused why more people don’t multi stream if they’re not signed to a platform

TacSquad Bolo @BoloTact @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming Doc you would make a killing on Facebook gaming. Trust me. Champions club would look good with that Facebook logo. @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming Doc you would make a killing on Facebook gaming. Trust me. Champions club would look good with that Facebook logo.

TacSquad Bolo @BoloTact @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming Doc you would make a killing on Facebook gaming. Trust me. Champions club would look good with that Facebook logo. @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming Doc you would make a killing on Facebook gaming. Trust me. Champions club would look good with that Facebook logo.

Boydy73 @boydy_73 @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming You are supporting them by streaming on their platform. @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming You are supporting them by streaming on their platform.

Elden Lord VCruzzin @V_Cruzzin @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming Damn. All good bro. Your community loves you. You’re the best in the business. Most creative. Streamer of the year, every year. You literally put the most work in when you don’t even have to. You’re a big motivation for me as a creator. Thank you🤝🏾 @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming Damn. All good bro. Your community loves you. You’re the best in the business. Most creative. Streamer of the year, every year. You literally put the most work in when you don’t even have to. You’re a big motivation for me as a creator. Thank you🤝🏾

Skyhawk @TvSkyhawk @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming YouTube isn't a game streaming platform, they showed that we Feb they stopped production of the exclusive gaming app. If you want a good platform Facebook is on the up and up, but TikTok with PC streaming now will overtake all soon enough! @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming YouTube isn't a game streaming platform, they showed that we Feb they stopped production of the exclusive gaming app. If you want a good platform Facebook is on the up and up, but TikTok with PC streaming now will overtake all soon enough!

Skyhawk @TvSkyhawk @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming The amount of streamer support there is insane. I just watched a girl who does live art with an etch-a-sketch make $13k from micro currencies tips in 5 weeks after just starting her page! @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming The amount of streamer support there is insane. I just watched a girl who does live art with an etch-a-sketch make $13k from micro currencies tips in 5 weeks after just starting her page!

Evidently, it's not the first time Doc has slammed YouTube Gaming for not providing the appropriate public recognition to its creators. Back in March 2022, Doc slated YouTube Gaming for the alleged lack of support it showed towards his content.

