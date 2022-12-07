xQc calls out fans "monkaLaughing" at Kanye West's songs

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" gave his take on fans spamming the "monkaLaughing" expression in the chat while the streamer played Kanye West's song in the background.

For those not familiar with the term, monkaLaughing is used as an emoji to express being terrified while forced to laugh. This has been a staple food for regular xQc viewers for a long period of time.

Felix, who played Kanye West's 2007 song Flashing Lights in the background, gave a scathing response to viewers spamming the emoji. Despite the recent controversy with regards to the rapper, Felix, describing their reaction, said:

“So odd to me”

xQc defends Kanye West's music despite the latter's questionable conduct of late

The Canadian streamer gave a brutal response to fans spamming the emoji in the chat. According to xQc, fans celebrate art from individuals who have been involved in far more heinous crimes than Kanye's recent anti-Semitic rants. Responding to the chat, he exclaimed:

"It's crazy? You know what's crazy? Listen, listen...Imma keep it a buck, keep it a buck, songs from artists doing hate speech, monkaLaugh skip song, songs from actual murderer or people who did actual murder crimes, and sh*t, oh, f**king LeBronJam."

Continuing, he stated:

"Like it's so, like odd to me. So odd. What a weird thing to me."

(Timestamp: 04:45:01)

For those who have been out of the loop with recent stories, Kanye West has faced a lot of criticism for inciting hate. In a recent interview with Alex Jones, a far-right radio host, Kanye made clear statements indicating his inclinations towards the Nazis. He even went on to controversially say that Hitler had good qualities in him.

Kanye has also been de-platformed from Twitter after sharing an anti-Semitic symbol on the platform. Following his questionable conduct, Elon Musk made a public statement on Twitter regarding his ban. He announced the suspension of Kanye's account due to his widespread toxicity.

"f*ck Kanye but man I really do love his songs" - Fans share their views on xQc's defense of Kanye West's music

Fans made their opinions clear after the clip was shared to the popular streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail. While many condemned Kanye for his recent outburst, fans also expressed their compliments to the rapper's music.

Here are some of the comments:

Regardless of xQc's moderate leniency towards Kanye's music, the streaming community, by and large, has been against Kanye's recent hateful speeches. Kanye West is also reported to be appearing on Twitch streamer Adin Ross' stream sometime later this month.

