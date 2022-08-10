xQc hilariously gambles amid intense Rust Twitch Rivals game

Felix "xQc" found himself in a bit of a pickle after hilariously trying to win through a gambling spinning wheel at the Rust Twitch Rivals event. Unfortunately for Juicer, his gambling trick did not work out as planned, and he lost everything.

The wheel can be found in various areas but is most typically found in the Bandit Camp. It enables players to put their luck on trial with the expectation of boosting their scrap, which is a type of currency.

It's a suitable alternative to farming scraps and, with luck, accelerates the procurement of weapons, equipment, and shields.

xQc loses it all after gambling in Rust lobby

Felix was seen trying out the gambling wheel of fortune in the game. The first spin landed him with 342 scraps, so he was enticed to try out again as he believed in back-to-back spins. He exclaimed:

“That’s insane luck, crazy alignment for me.”

Unfortunately for the Canadian, all the scraps he had earned got washed down the drain after losing them. He added:

“I forgot the second law of gambling: always look out for the back-to-backs.”

After the reality of losing the scraps crashed upon the streamer, he went into delirium, crying out:

“Dude, I broke the second rule of gambling!”

(Timestamp: 3:54:46)

xQc is no stranger to the world of gambling. He often tries out his hands in slot machine games on popular websites, winning or losing big. Nonetheless, the loss in the game was enough to trigger a grateful reaction from the former Overwatch professional.

His sad demise was a source of comic relief for the rest of the stream. The commentators even joined in on the fun as they saw the visibly enraged xQc spew some curse words at his own mistake.

Fans react to Twitch star's costly mistake at Rust Twitch Rivals

Viewers are privy to such gambling aberrations from the self-proclaimed Juicer. However, considering his team's position in the game, the moment was considered a tad-bit foolish on Felix's part.

The video was shared on r/LivestreamFail and garnered a lot of comments. Here are some of them:

xQc is not the only player on his NA roster familiar with gambling. Twitch streamer Tyler "TrainwrecksTV" is also known for his gambling streams.

The Twitch Rivals Rust tournament started on August 9 and will continue until August 13.

