xQc hits back at Bananabrea after the latter claims that people are "sheep" for following the Canadian

Canadian Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" has made his stance clear after fellow streamer and veteran GTA V role-player Bananabrea criticized members of the community for blindly following streamers with the "biggest number of viewers."

Earlier this year, xQc reacted to a clip of Viviana, a GTA RP streamer, making racially derogatory remarks against a viewer. Due to Felix's large viewership, his reaction caught the attention of NoPixel and Twitch, both of whom suspended Viviana.

Following the controversy, Bananabrea implicitly took a shot at the Canadian by comparing his fans to "sheep." xQc has now clapped back, hinting that he barely provoked any reaction and denying that his fans were drawn into canceling Viviana.

What did Bananabrea say about xQc?

After xQc reacted to Viviana's racist speech, Twitch promptly took action and suspended her. She has since been unbanned. Amidst the controversy, Bananabrea gave her take on Felix acting as a catalyst in the canceling of the GTA V streamer. She said:

"Obviously people make mistakes, people say stupid sh*t sometimes when they are upset... We're not the people that we were yesterday, we are not the people that we are today. Like, you know what I mean? I feel like people don't like to think about that stuff because it is easy to hate."

In the same livestream, Bananabrea added that individuals should evaluate situations independently and suggested that many fans blindly accept the perspective of popular streamers, similar to how sheep follow the herd. She said:

"Sometimes the world needs a little bit more nice people. Instead of being sheep and following what the person with the biggest amount of viewers says."

xQc claps back at Bananabrea

The remark was brought to the Canadian's attention through the LSF community. In response, he said:

"Brother, I don't give a f**k. I don't give a f**k. Give me the clip of the reaction that I had. I don't think I had a strong reaction. I don't need to explain, people would say, I probably didn't go hard enough on the girl. And you know what? I agree with you. Why did I not go so hard on this girl? Sometimes, the clips are good enough on their own."

What did the internet say?

After the back-and-forth between the two streamers, Reddit's LSF community chimed in with their reactions. Here are some of them:

As reported by the Streamer Bans bot on Twitter, Viviana's Twitch ban was lifted after a duration of four weeks.

