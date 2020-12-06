During a recent stream, Félix "xQc" Lengyel hurt his back in front of thousands of viewers, some of whom celebrated the hilarious moment by sending a celebratory voice chat message.

For some inexplicable reason, xQc thought it necessary to show his chat that he can roll around on the floor on his back. He went at the task with much determination, but ended up failing spectacularly during his second roll around the floor.

xQc ended up slamming his back on the stairs, and was visibly hurt. However, instead of being empathetic towards their favourite streamer, his chat enjoyed the hilarious moment with celebratory voice texts.

xQc’s real name is Félix Lengyel and he is a former Overwatch professional and current Twitch streamer/YouTuber. xQc also plays other games such as Valorant, Minecraft, CS:GO, and Fortnite. Of course, he is also one of the many internet personalities who has recently been playing Among Us.

Regardless, while xQc is a highly skilled gamer, he is also popular due to his colourful personality. xQc has recently been trying his hands as chess too.

While he is not what you will call a “skilled chess player”, he has participated in both iterations of the PogChamps chess tournament, finishing last in his group both times.

Regardless, xQc spends hours talking to his viewers and his stream has regular hilarious occurrences that further add to his popularity. Recently, he had decided that rolling around on the floor in front of his viewers was the need of the hour, but ended up hurting himself upon the second “roll.”

Image via xQc, Twitch

As xQc held his back and screamed in agony, his chat rejoiced, and sent cheers in the background. Of course, the “injury” in question was not a serious one, and xQc was fine after rolling around on the floor for a few more seconds.

Regardless, the incident itself was hilarious and showed that his viewers are cut from the same cloth as xQc himself.