xQc reveals his former partner Adept's legal team offered to settle their lawsuit for $10 million 

While reacting to Reddit posts on his Twitch stream, Felix "xQc" revealed that about four months ago, during the ongoing legal battle with former partner Sam "Adept," her legal team asked for $10 million to settle the lawsuit. The streamer couple had a messy and public breakup last year and were locked in legal proceedings for a long time over the separation.

xQc watched r/LivestreamFail Reddit post that had a clip of fellow Kick streamer Destiny talking about how his former partner Melina had recently asked for $100K. xQc then mentioned that Adept's legal team asked for more than that amount to drop the lawsuit against him:

"Yeah, they asked me for $10 million, flat out. They were like, um, '$10 mil and we are going to stop this.' And I was like, I am good on that."

As mentioned before, Felix was going through Reddit when he talked about the amount his former partner's legal team requested to settle the case. In particular, he had just finished watching a clip of political debate streamer Destiny announcing that Melina, with whom he had been married happily before their recent breakup, had asked for $100K to settle certain expenses.

Hiding a smile, xQc reacted to the clip by saying:

"Damn, she asked him for $100K, huh? Damn, that's tough."

After a brief pause, he hinted that while $100K was a lot of money, he had been asked for more:

"I am not going to say anything. $100K? Try 10 mil."

Naturally, the revelation took the chat by surprise, and clips of it were shared extensively on social media. But the Twitch streamer insisted that he had talked about this four months ago:

"Guys, guys, guys. I have leaked it already. I leaked this already, wait I am not lying, and chat, that was recent. That was four months ago. I never told you guys this?"

Readers should note that while xQc has talked about being asked for "millions of dollars" by Adept and her team to settle lawsuits, he has never revealed a definite amount.

Timestamp 0:32:55

He then announced that his official response to the $10 million offer was that he wouldn't settle even for $1.

"My response to that, uh, I told my lawyer that I wouldn't do it for a dollar. If I had to pay $1, I would still not accept it. That was the official response, and they knew that."

Clips of the incident have been garnering a lot of attention in the streaming community, with it going viral on streamer-related subreddits and forums such as r/LivestreamFail.

Here are some general comments from social media:

While fans of 'The Juicer' welcomed the fact that he had won the lawsuit without having to settle, a few comments trolled xQc for attempting to get back with Adept even after the lawsuit had been filed.