xQc shows off his new house and streaming setup

Felix "xQc" took to Twitch to offer viewers a tour of his brand new house in Quebec that he bought a couple of months ago. He previously announced the acquisition during a livestream in May. In his latest stream, he detached the camera he streams with to show viewers his massive room and powerful PC. He also mentioned that he was considering building a trophy cabinet to showcase the many awards he has won over the years for his gaming exploits.

Felix bought the house during his stay in LA but hopes to move to the new house on a permanent basis. Streaming from his new location, Felix jokingly pointed at an open window and expressed a desire to never step outside.

xQc shows viewers the different gadgets he's installed in his new home

The 26-year-old shifted back to his hometown after troubles during his stay in LA and Austin. The streamer has now acquired a new house that he has moved into.

In a recent stream, he offered viewers a tour of his room. xQc showed off the various equipment and appliances that were installed in his room, including a giant projector, a 50-inch LED TV, remote-operated window drapes, and his powerful PC. He exclaimed:

"Over their boom, computer. Okay, this is computer. Okay, and then it is a projector screen over there. I don't use that though. And then TV there. I don't use that there..."

He then pointed out towards a door leading to a "void room" before revealing his plans for a trophy cabinet. He said:

"I got a bunch of trophies, first place worldwide international juicer at Overwatch. Also trophy on Dark Souls or Elden Ring..."

He also pointed at the windows in the room and joked:

"There's outside. Look outside. We don't go there."

Fans react to the house tour

Fans shared their thoughts on the streamer's new house. Many also commented on his comical and short-lived room tour in which he mostly focused on his setup. Here are some of the YouTube comments reacting to the clip:

With over 11 million followers on Twitch, Felix's net worth is estimated to be over nine million, with at least a third of it coming from his Twitch earnings.

