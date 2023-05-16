"Y'all see what I am dealing with?!": Controversial Valorant player SicK's ex-girlfriend responds after he tweets about slapping her

In a recent tweet, the ex-girlfriend of Valorant Sentinels player Hunter "SicK" expressed frustration after the latter talked about slapping her the next time he sees her. The streamer-cum-Valorant streamer has been making a lot of headlines with a bunch of controversial statements in recent weeks, with many concerned that he might be going through a manic episode.

People close to SicK have been talking about his unstable mental state for some time now, with former teammates and Sentinels management publicly addressing it on social media. He also got banned a few days ago for using racial slurs on Twitch and now has come under fire for his comments about his ex-partner Casie who goes by kissuebie on Twitter following the breakup.

In a tweet announcing the breakup, he wrote:

"Caris and I are no longer on speaking terms. But that just makes me want her more. I swear if I see her again I’ll slap her and pin her against the wall. Out of frustration but in a s*xual way not to hurt her!"

The comments about slapping Caris were not received well by her, who wrote back:

"Now y’all see what I have been dealing with?!"

The Tweet exchange that is garnering a lot of attention (Image via kissubie/Twitter)

"Hope you are safe": Community expresses concern for SicK's ex-girlfriend after Valorant streamer tweets about slapping her

While there has been no confirmation, comments from former teammates have led people to believe that SicK is going through some problems, with many describing his recent erratic tweets. His former teammate ShahZam addressed his condition in a tweet a few days ago and requested people not to mind his controversial comments due to his mental state. Read more here.

As such, the alleged mental instability started in the last few months, with him getting arrested back in March. According to reports, he was charged with criminal trespass after he refused to leave a Ferrari dealership after repeatedly asked to. Since his release, he has again started posting contentious things and got a lot of backlash after using the n-word on Twitch chat and Twitter.

Considering his recent antics, such insensitive remarks toward his ex-girlfriend are not far-fetched. After Caris responded to his controversial tweet, many extended their support to her for having to deal with SicK in his current mental state.

DVS Asylum @AsylumVAL @kissubie You handled things better than most by helping him even with everything going on, but for your own safety it’s probably best to leave it alone at this point or help from a distance. @kissubie You handled things better than most by helping him even with everything going on, but for your own safety it’s probably best to leave it alone at this point or help from a distance.

To the above advice, kissubie replied that she left the Valorant streamer and player alone. But not before she got him to join a "program."

kissubie 🍓 @kissubie @AsylumVAL I already did leave him alone after I got him into a program. @AsylumVAL I already did leave him alone after I got him into a program.

Here are a few more reactions to her tweet:

Ashlyne 🇵🇭 @ashIyne @kissubie im sorry youve been having to deal with this caris :( @kissubie im sorry youve been having to deal with this caris :(

bouncyblue @bouncybluer @kissubie caris block him, if hes not willing to co-operate hes not worth the time. IM very sorry for all this but youve done more than enough @kissubie caris block him, if hes not willing to co-operate hes not worth the time. IM very sorry for all this but youve done more than enough

Stryker_DLT @strykadelatorre @kissubie Might need a restraining order. I applaud you for helping but this "joke" isn't funny and if anything could become worse than just a tweet. I hope your safe. @kissubie Might need a restraining order. I applaud you for helping but this "joke" isn't funny and if anything could become worse than just a tweet. I hope your safe.

kar🇦🇷🇦🇷 @_Kallyy @kissubie i don't know if it's wrong to say but you dodged a bullet by getting away from the situation. hopefully he gets better but take care of yourself first girly 🤍 @kissubie i don't know if it's wrong to say but you dodged a bullet by getting away from the situation. hopefully he gets better but take care of yourself first girly 🤍

b0dyshotbarry @b0dyshotbarry @kissubie Respect to you for trying to help him not many will reach out to their ex and help change their mental state @kissubie Respect to you for trying to help him not many will reach out to their ex and help change their mental state

SicK started his esporting career with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive before making the switch. At Sentinels, he went on to win the Masters VCT and other accolades but, at the moment, has not played at the top level for quite a few months after he took a break to stream and make content. He boasts more than 500K followers on Twitch but is currently banned.

Poll : 0 votes