Yakuza Like a Dragon 8: Expected release window, gameplay, story, and more

Yakuza Like a Dragon 8 is expected to combine the present and past of the Yakuza franchise, as fans will see Ichiban and Kiryu take center stage. The upcoming months look bright for fans of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's games. Interestingly, Like a Dragon 8 is not the only upcoming Yakuza title, as some other content can also be expected in 2023.

Before the next major Yakuza entry officially drops, players will also be able to enjoy Like a Dragon Ishin, a remake of the spin-off title, which was locally released in Japan. Along with the spin-off, the publishers will also be releasing Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, a short prequel to the events of Yakuza 8.

Gaiden will deal with Kiryu's story between Yakuza 6 and showcase all the stories leading up to the narrative of Yakuza Like a Dragon 8. An official date is yet to be released for Yakuza 8, although community speculation places it in mid-to-late 2024 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

How will Yakuza Like a Dragon 8 play out?

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has previously mentioned that with combat, Yakuza Like a Dragon 8 will play out the same as Yakuza 7 Like a Dragon, and will primarily be a Japanese role-playing game (JRPG), and not an action title.

Hence, players can expect the same turn-based style of combat first introduced in the sequel with Ichiban as the main character.

However, this time around, Kiryu will have his own party, and it will be interesting to see how Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio takes Kiryu away from his tried and tested combat element and introduce him to turn-based combat.

As Yakuza Like a Dragon 8 will be a direct sequel to Like a Dragon, the story will therefore pick up from after the events of the previous game.

SEGA @SEGA 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam!



Watch the announcement trailer here:



#RGGSummit2022 #LikeADragon8 Like a Dragon 8 will arrive in 2024 for PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam!Watch the announcement trailer here: youtu.be/AJhqN7R_oAg Like a Dragon 8 will arrive in 2024 for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam!Watch the announcement trailer here: youtu.be/AJhqN7R_oAg#RGGSummit2022 #LikeADragon8 https://t.co/2854n03HUf

This time, the narrative will revolve around the two protagonists, Kiryu and Ichiban, with certain story elements focusing more on the series' past with Kiryu, and the future with Ichiban.

Another interesting aspect of the game that many community members are talking about is Kiryu’s silver fox haircut. That being said, fans eagerly await the introduction of various new elements and features of the game.

Poll : 0 votes