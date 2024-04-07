"Yeah, it was leaked" - xQc claims the most money he earned in a year was $9,000,000

On April 7, 2024, TikToker and Instagram user Natestakkzz's interview with Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" garnered significant traction. Natestakkzz began their conversation by asking some basic questions. After the content creator stated that he had been streaming and creating videos for nine years, Natestakkzz inquired about the most money xQc had earned in a year.

In response, the former Overwatch pro stated that he made $9,000,000 in a year, claiming that the monetary figures were "leaked." He elaborated:

"(Natestakkzz asks, 'What's the most amount of income you generated through that nine years of streaming?') Like, in a year? I think it's public, right? Yeah, it was leaked. It was like... nine... million."

Natestakkzz asked a follow-up question:

"How do you keep creativity while streaming? Because, you know, there are a lot of streamers, so how are you able to stay consistent and be able to, like, continue to create different content?"

xQc responded:

"Umm... just do it, you know? Don't really think about it. Just do it, you know? So sometimes, like, you do a lot of stuff. Some of it will be good, some of it will be bad. But you'll get some good stuff for sure."

"That's cool" - xQc reacts to his interview with TikToker Natestakkzz

During a Twitch stream earlier today (April 7, 2024), xQc reacted to his interview with TikToker Natestakkzz. During their conversation, the latter sought advice from the internet personality, asking what an aspiring streamer should do to build a "nice community" and a "loyal fanbase."

In response, Felix said:

"I mean, loyal or big? Because you cannot really have both, you know? I think you said, 'Nice,' you know? I mean, like, big and nice is kind of hard to get, you know? (Natestakkzz says, 'Authentic loyal community.') Oh, s**t! Provide value. Do something that matters to people. You know? Something they'll remember."

Timestamp: 00:09:20

The 28-year-old provided a clarification on his comments, saying:

"Chat, I meant nice there because you cannot have 'nice' and 'big' (community) at the same time. Like, when people have big numbers, it's kind of hard to, like, people be nice. You know?"

xQc then shared his thoughts on the interview with Natestakkzz and said:

"That's cool. That is cool."

In other news, on April 6, 2024, Felix provided a health update after being rushed to the hospital for vertigo and ear infection concerns, stating that his ear membranes were "perfect."