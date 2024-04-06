"My ear membranes are perfect" - xQc gives health update after rushing to the hospital over vertigo and ear infection concerns

Yesterday (April 5, 2024) well-known Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" provided a concerning update regarding a potential ear infection and vertigo. Today (April 6, 2024) he shared a health update, mentioning a visit to the ER yesterday. Fortunately, the updates have been rather positive, with him saying that his ears are in good condition.

The stream abruptly ended yesterday due to xQc's concerns about possible vertigo. However, today said that the doctor has assured him that his ear membranes are functioning properly. He stated:

"He (the doctor) said my ear membranes are perfect and there's nothing in my ear."

"It's not getting worse" - xQc shares positive update after his visit to the hospital

It's common knowledge that xQc isn't the most physically fit streamer out there. He has occasionally fallen ill and had to take breaks from streaming. Yesterday was one such occasion when he had to abruptly end his stream after falling ill. He said this during yesterday's stream:

"Dude, this f**king... this f**king ear thing - I'm losing balance. Like... dude, it's like I'm on f**king... holy f**k! I just got a massive vertigo. Yo, dude, I might have to go to the hospital. I've got to go outside, holy f**k! Wait a minute. Be right back."

Despite concerns yesterday, the streamer returned to streaming today and provided positive updates about his health, stating that he is doing much better. He said:

"Chat, you know when you're like, going to be sick, that's how my throat feels now. It's not getting worse, you know."

He added that the doctors inspected his ears, only to conclude that there was nothing wrong with them at all. The streamer recounted:

"But the ear is fine. I don't understand how that works. I didn't get eardrops. The doctor wouldn't give it to me. He said my ear membranes are perfect and there's nothing in my ear. Doc (doctor) says my ears have nothing in it. It is like, perfect. I don't know what it is."

xQc is no stranger to finding himself in the headlines. He recently became the center of attention once again after placing a substantial $200K bet on MOUZ to win the quarterfinals at the CS2 Major Copenhagen. However, the streamer ended up losing the bet as MOUZ was defeated by G2.