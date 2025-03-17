Yooka-Replaylee to be co-published with PM Studios, will launch later in 2025

Playtonic Games has announced that Yooka-Replaylee will be co-published by PM Studios alongside the original publisher Playtonic Friends. The upcoming remake of the 2017 3D platformer is set to arrive on PC and consoles later in 2025. This will bring a host of new changes and additions to make the experience even more enjoyable than it was ever before.

Here is everything to know about this new partnership and about the game itself. Read on to learn more.

Playtonic partners with PM Studios for Yooka-Replaylee launch in 2025

Improved minigames await in Yooka-Replaylee (Image via Playtonic Friends)

PM Studios is known for physical launches of games, including big names like Black Myth Wukong and Honkai Star Rail for PS5. Here's what key staff from each company said about this newfound relationship, starting with Gavin Price the CEO of Playtonic Games, who elaborates upon why PM Studios was chosen for Yooka-Replaylee:

“Yooka-Laylee was always our love letter to the golden age of platformers, and Yooka-Replaylee is a love letter to that love letter. PM Studios innately understands this"

He continues:

“They’re a perfect partner for Playtonic Friends as we enter this next stage of our journey with the game”

PM Studios CEO Michael Yum is also happy about revitalizing Yooka-Layelee for new and returning players:

“As a fan of collectathons like Yooka-Laylee and Banjo-Kazooie before that, it’s a delight to partner with Playtonic in bringing Yooka-Replaylee to platformer fans around the globe. With our powers combined, Yooka and Laylee will be bigger than ever.”

While the original launch was met with mixed reception due to the underwhelming level design and janky controls, Playtonic aims to fix its past mistakes and deliver a fresh experience. With the charming chameleon and bat duo returning to gather the Pagies and thwart the evil Capital B, fans will be delighted to check out brand new ways to interact with the colorful world in many ways thanks to the inclusion of:

A level map

New currency and customization options

Revamped minigames

Tighter designed levels and modified controls

Orchestrated soundtrack courtesy of David Wise of Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong Country fame, and more.

Yooka Replaylee is in development for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo platforms.

