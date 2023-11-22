"You broke motherf**kers" - Destiny gives his take on how Pokimane should've responded to Myna Snacks' price controversy

Imange “Pokimane’s” Myna Snacks pricing controversy has left everyone talking, including Steven “Destiny.” Though his opinion came out of being egged on by Felix "xQc" in a recent Kick stream, when prompted, he didn’t hold back on how foolish he thought the whole thing was. According to the political commentator, he was too busy focusing on the history between Israel and Palestine to worry about things like Pokimane’s cookies.

That didn’t mean he didn’t have an opinion, though. Destiny briefly ranted about the topic, after being prompted. Whether serious or not, the streamer gave his opinion on what Pokimane should have said to her audience when the price controversy began.

“What she should have said, was, ‘If you can’t afford my cookies, why are you watching my stream, you broke motherf**kers’.”

Destiny gets provoked into offering his take on the recent Pokimane drama

A recent xQc Kick stream had the popular content creator playing WoW Classic Hardcore in Sodapoppin’s “OnlyFangs” guild, when the topic of Pokimane’s cookies came up. Destiny didn’t seem to want to discuss it, but after being provoked, he revealed what he’d been focused on instead of Myna Snacks:

“Okay, excuse me, Mr. Trainwashed. Suck my f**king d*ck number one. Number two, okay? I’ve spent the last month and a half learning the f**king history of Israel and Palestine, so I don’t have huge f**king opinions on Poki’s stupid f**king cookie fiasco, okay?”

Though Destiny said he didn’t have huge opinions, he did still have a take, as his profanity-filled rant continued. xQc kept right on playing WoW Classic Hardcore, and did not respond to the “Trainwashed” jab that the political streamer made. Destiny laid out, in no uncertain terms, what he felt Pokimane should have said to her audience, as he continued to rant on the topic:

“I super don’t give a f**k. The reality was, is what Poki should’ve said was, when she went on stream, what she should have said was, ‘If you can’t afford my cookies, why are you watching my stream, you broke motherf**kers.”

He then pointed out Pokimane's fanbase as desperate and sad, holding nothing back:

“‘Okay, if this is the line for you, and I know you desperate v*grin f**ks are spending 100 dollars a month on Onlyfans on some s**t you’ll never touch in your life, at least my cookies will actually get some,’ is what she should’ve said.”

Many in the chat called out Steven “sensitive” for how angrily he ranted about the Myna Cookie situation. However, it didn’t stop him, and his attention then briefly turned to the cookies themselves, not believing that Pokimane did real research on them:

“Number one. Number two, motherf**ker, when she said she spent two years on it, what she probably means is she traded a few emails every other month on what the product would look like, or some bulls**t like that. She wasn’t actually f**king Walter White, in a god*mn Meth lab testing it.”

Social media responds to Destiny’s rant

Redditors weren’t surprised at how xQc responded in this situation, goading Steven into reacting. They highlighted how indifferent xQc was on social media about the situation, then all the drama and reactions happened. That would spur the streamer to stir the proverbial pot, as he did in this clip.

Without Pokimane, many Redditors think this drama wouldn't exist at all (Image via Reddit)

Others personally didn’t care about the drama in the first place, and agreed with Destiny’s take on it. Commenters also discussed how common this sort of thing is in the food industry, and that if Pokimane wasn’t involved, nobody would care about the cookies, or their price in the first place.

While Destiny ranted angrily about the Myna Cookies, it didn’t seem like he truly cared one way or another. His focus, according to the clip, has been on more recent, global events, instead of a streamer allegedly joking that her fans were broke.