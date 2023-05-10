"You have to buy the cinematic on the store?" - Asmongold baffled after seeing Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible's final cinematic

On May 10, 2023, MMORPG Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" teamed up with his good friend and fellow content creator McconnellRet to progress through Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. After defeating Scalecommander Sarkareth, Zack decided to watch the final cinematic for the raid. However, upon hearing this, McconnellRet expressed his disappointment with the cinematic, calling it "bad and garbage."

Asmongold was rendered speechless after seeing what happens to Scalecommander Sarkareth in the story and added:

"Maybe the rest of the cinematic is on Mythic. Oh, my god! I actually think this cinematic could have been f**king insane! Bro, I just, like... what the f**k, bro! Is it, like, is it on the store? Do you have to buy the cinematic on the store? That is dude... I don't even know what to say!"

Asmongold dissatisfied with how the final cinematic plays out in the latest World of Warcraft Dragonflight raid

As mentioned, Asmongold cleared the newest nine-boss raid during today's livestream. After taking a screenshot of the moment with his party, fans asked the streamer to talk to an NPC (non-playable character) named Wrathion to watch the final cinematic.

When McconnellRet heard this, he stated:

"It's garbage! It's trash! It's so bad, bro! It's so garbage, oh, my god!"

The 33-second-long in-game movie featured the defeated Scalecommander Sarkareth asking his father, Neltharion (popularly known as Deathwing), if the latter's quest was an "empty promise" that led the Scalecommander of Dractyhr to oblivion:

"I was your loyal soldier, father. Did I not uphold your legacy? Was it all just an illusion? Empty promises... leading us only to oblivion."

Following its conclusion, the One True King (OTK) co-founder sat silently, wondering what had happened. He remarked:

"So, we talk to Wrathion for the real cinematic, right? He's got the rest of the cinematic, right?"

McconnellRet joked that the short cinematic answered all of the questions regarding the MMORPG's plotline:

"That's it! I hope that answers all of your questions about what Avarice was. What the f**k the Void was doing in there. That answers all the questions that you have. Okay?"

Fans react to the streamer's take

Asmongold's take about the Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible's final cinematic, has attracted a lot of attention on YouTube, garnering over 61k views and 580 comments in just a few hours. Here's a snapshot of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section discussing WoW's cinematic

While one viewer called the raid's ending the "worst ever," several other community members praised the voice actor's efforts.

