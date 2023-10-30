"You can hear the fear in HeelMike's voice" - Jon Zherka and other Kick streamers getting assaulted on livestream leaves netizens shocked

Once again, Kick Streamer Jon Zherka has found himself embroiled in a streaming controversy, this time facing allegations of racism and subsequently encountering physical altercations with a couple of individuals during an IRL broadcast session at a streamer house. Zherka has a history of being mired in controversy, with the latest incident escalating into a violent confrontation.

The situation raised both concerns and amusement within the Kick streaming community, with a few fans also offering their comments:

"You can hear the fear in HeelMike's voice."

Fans react to Zheka getting into a fistfight during IRL stream (Image via X)

"Stop being racist, or you'll get knocked out" - Individuals threaten Zherka for allegedly being racist

Albanian-Canadian streamer Jon Zherka found himself in a confrontational situation with two individuals from the African-American community who accused him of racism. The exact nature of their allegations remains unclear, but moments before the confrontation, Jon confided this to a girl:

"If they were cave man kind, there would be a bag over your head. I'm kidding, I'm kidding."

At that moment, a couple of individuals present in the room reacted strongly, accusing Zherka of allegedly being racist, stating:

"Yo, stop being racist, bro!

Jon promptly responded:

"Who's being racist? Who the f**k said I'm being racist? Say, prove it! Who the f**k gonna knock me out (responding to the individuals threatening to strike him). So, do it?"

In a tense moment, the individual confronting Jon swiftly swung his fist toward the streamer's face, causing the camera to be dropped from his hands. However, since the audio was still recording, a significant exchange of words and commotion could be heard.

When the camera came back on, Jon was visibly sporting a bloody lip. While they were being separated, the aggressor redirected his anger toward another individual standing nearby and physically assaulted him.

What did the fans say?

The clip was quickly shared across social media platforms, particularly X. Here are some notable reactions:

Fans react to the streamer getting into a fight (Image via X)

This is not the first instance of Zherka getting involved in a physical altercation. In September 2023, the streamer engaged in a fight with another Kick streamer named Izi Prime. The incident occurred during an in-real-life (IRL) stream arranged by fellow streamer Adin Ross.