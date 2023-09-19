"Anybody with clear eyes can see Prime won 2-1" - Winner of boxing match between Jon Zherka and Izi Prime leaves fans divided

Controversial Kick streamers Jon "Zherka" and Izi Prime recently squared off in a boxing match, which took place during an in-real-life (IRL) stream organized by fellow streamer Adin Ross. To provide some context, the two streamers engaged in a heated argument yesterday before later challenging each other to a boxing match.

Expand Tweet

This was only an exhibition or sparring session, with no official judges in attendance, and no victor was officially announced. Nevertheless, Zherka, being the larger and taller participant, clearly asserted his dominance in the match.

Their performance garnered significant attention from fans online. One X (formerly Twitter) user remarked:

"Anybody with clear eyes can see Prime won 2-1."

Fans think Zherka won the fight (Image via X/Twitter)

"I agree with chat Zherka edged a W" - Fans react to Zherka vs Izi Prime boxing match

During their boxing session, the two streamers engaged in a fiery brawl. While there were no officially declared winners, the match evolved into more of a wild fight than a technical boxing contest, featuring numerous illegal shots and frequent instances of clinching.

The bout between Izi Prime and Zherka sparked a wide range of online reactions. Even Felix "xQc," the popular Twitch and Kick streamer, shared his perspective during his live stream, commenting (during a voice call with Adin Ross):

"Prime, he kinda got rocked. Prime got absolutely busted, bro. It was clear as day, come on now. I think you (Adin Ross) were not watching the same fight. I think Zherka kinda clapped, no?"

YouTube creator and owner of Happy Punch Promo, Daniel "Keemstar," also weighed in on the situation, expressing his view that Zherka emerged as the victor. However, he did acknowledge and commend Izi Prime's courage for stepping into the ring, even though he was clearly the smaller participant:

Keemstar gives his take on the boxing match (Image via X/Twitter)

The consensus regarding the match was that Zherka clearly dominated the proceedings. Here's a poll made on X/Twitter to reflect what netizens have been thinking:

X/Twitter users think Zherka was the unofficial victor (Image via X/Twitter)

Not everyone, however, was on the same wavelength, with some asserting that Prime was the winner:

Some users stated that Prime won the bout (Image via X/Twitter)

Izi Prime was also involved in legal trouble yesterday for slapping YouTuber Jack Doherty during a live stream. To read more about the story, click here.