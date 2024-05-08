"You can make anyone look bad" - xQc responds to criticisms after he defended Drake's friendship with Millie Bobby Brown

Prominent internet personality Felix "xQc" has responded to criticisms he received after he defended Drake's friendship with Millie Bobby Brown. For those out of the loop, during a Twitch broadcast on May 8, 2024, xQc reacted to Millie Bobby Brown sharing details about her text messages with the Canadian rapper.

Commenting on the situation, the former Overwatch pro expressed disappointment with those who found Drake and Millie Bobby Brown's friendship "concerning." Claiming that people were creating "scenarios" about the celebrities' association, he remarked:

"If there's no weird s**t or weird hints, or a problem, it's usually because there isn't. You're making a scenario in your head or making this weird thing where there's a problem or something is happening makes you sound and look like some f**king weirdo, disgusting pig, with like an odd f**king scenarios in your head."

The streamer's take went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with Redditor u/Xeqqy's post titled, "xQc defends Drake's weird relationship with 14-year-old," receiving over 4.5k upvotes.

During a Kick livestream on the same day, xQc discovered the Reddit post and labeled it "weird." His attention was drawn to u/IBGxGrip's comment, which read:

"All you have to do is imagine your 14-year-old daughter texting a 30-year-old man about 'boy stuff.' So many red flags. X pedo arc?"

In response to the backlash, the 28-year-old remarked:

"Oh, no! It's so weird. Isn't this so weird? Let's hear the counter-take. Shall we? (The streamer highlights Redditor u/IBGxGrip's comment) So, do we know how this... do we know how this is going? I think there are so many blanks and things you don't know about and you're putting a lot of, like, I'm not going to say a lot."

According to xQc, people "assuming the worst" about a situation they are unaware of serves no purpose. He elaborated:

"I just feel like it doesn't do anybody a favor when the things you don't know about, you assume the worst. You can make anyone look bad when you do that, it's really f**king stupid. Like, don't do that."

"Your opinion is f**king irrelevant!" - xQc responds to those criticizing his defense of Drake amid recent controversy

xQc stated that people "involved directly" with Drake could've thrown him under the bus amid his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. According to him, people could have "f**ked Drake up" to achieve fame. However, they did not do so and defended the Grammy Award-winning musician.

The Twitch and Kick star said:

"Also, I wish you guys understood. Like, a lot of people that are involved directly with Drake in those ways, now that we're years later, and Drake is in the hot water, they will gain a lot more by throwing him under the bus. Right? And they could even f**king... they could do whatever and f**k Drake up to get free clout and free social wins. And they don't do it. They're all defending him. Why? Because it wasn't weird."

xQc added that netizens' opinions on the controversy were "irrelevant":

"It's not weird and your opinion about it is irrelevant! Like, if both parties are involved, saying it's not weird, years after, your opinion is f**king irrelevant!"

In addition to the French-Canadian personality, several popular streamers, including Kai Cenat, "Ludwig" Ahgren, and Blaire "QTCinderella," have chimed in on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud.