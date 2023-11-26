'You deserve to be punched' - Adin Ross insults women who disrespected him and his mother

Kick star Adin Ross recently went on a rant against two women he'd stumbled upon on the Omegle alternative, Monkey. After seeing the two smoking, Adin asked them which device they were using. After one of the women replied with "Your mom," the streamer went on a tirade, calling them "b*tch," and seemingly enacting spitting on them.

Here's what he said:

"Don't disrespect me or my mother. You deserve to be smacked. You deserve to be f**king punched, slapped, thrown around the f**king room, if anyone can even lift you, b**ch."

"Watch what you say about me or my mom" - Adin Ross hurls abuses at women who disrespect his mother

Expand Tweet

Kick streamer Adin Ross was broadcasting his interactions with random individuals on Monkey, a site that is self-described as an alternative to Omegle with a TikTok vibe. The streamer then came across two women and asked them not to smoke before stating it was harmful to vape.

Initially, the streamer asked them not to do so and stated that it was harmful to vape. Then he enquired if the device they were using was a vape or a Stiiizy, a cannabis vaporizer device.

However, after one of the girls replied, "Your mom," Adin went off at them, hurling fat-shaming insults and abuses:

"Is that a Stiiizy or a Vape? (girls reply) Really? It is? Oh, so you're smoking my mom? Listen to me, your guys combined weight is 600 pounds, you f**king fat whales. I don't give a flying f*ck.

Further, the Kick streamer warned the girls not to disrespect him or his mother, stating that they deserve to be "smacked," "punched," and thrown across the room. Afterward, the streamer hurled further abuses and seemed to enact the action of spitting before finishing the brutal rant:

"Don't disrespect me or my mother. You deserve to be smacked. You deserve to be f**king punched, slapped, thrown around the f**king room, if anyone can even lift you, b**ch. Watch what you say about me or my mom. P**sy. Sl*t. Wh**e. F**k you."

Fans react to Adin Ross's insult-laden rant

Netizens seemed to be amused by Adin's rant, with some praising his ability to roast and others his sense of humor. Further, one user also stated that the women "deserve it":

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, not all fans were happy with Adin's behavior, calling him "sensitive" for his inability to handle a "your mom" joke and calling his actions "unnecessary":

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is not uncommon for Adin Ross to find himself at the center of controversy, with the streamer often being a part of feuds and getting in hot water for his contentious takes. The streamer recently made a statement regarding his usage of the homophobic "F-slur", stating that he won't "change".