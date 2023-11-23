"Sold his soul": Viewers react to Adin Ross making "devil horns" while showcasing his money on Kick stream

Adin Ross is a popular Kick streamer known for his NBA 2k streams and collaborations with various celebrities. He recently made headlines for losing millions of dollars while gambling on his Kick stream. In a recent broadcast on November 23, Adin was seen removing stacks of money from his bag while showing it to his audience.

The clip of him showcasing the money has gone viral on social media. Social media influencer FearedBuck posted the clip to his X account and claimed that people are accusing Adin of putting up "devil horns" every time he pulls a stack out.

One user replied to the post:

"Sold his soul for a Kick deal."

"It’s literally a hand gesture": Viral Adin Ross clip evokes mixed opinions

Adin Ross is known for gambling on his Kick streams. In the past few days, he's lost millions of dollars while gambling and gone viral for admitting to manipulating his mother for money. Adin took a day's break from streaming and got back at it on November 23. At the beginning of the stream, he is seen taking out stacks of money from a bag.

Following Feared Buck's upload, another popular clip account called @clippedszn posted it on X. Users subsequently flooded the comment section within a few hours.

Many have come to Adin's rescue and said he's just throwing a hand gesture that has nothing to do with the devil. One user in particular claimed it doesn't mean anything.

This user questioned if putting fingers up and holding money isn't allowed anymore.

Another X user believed that people were misconstruing the gesture.

This fan explained that it's only because he's holding the money with a pointer and middle fingers.

While this X user said that the userbase already knew about Adin Ross's connection to the devil.

One fan pointed out that people are accusing Adin despite him "giving out free money."

Aside from his gambling streams and controversies, Adin Ross is also known for his generosity. Recently, in a viral clip, he's seen giving $1000 to a fan for gambling, with the latter winning $17k.