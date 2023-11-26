5 TikTokers who became popular Twitch streamers

TikTok is a popular social media application known for its short-duration videos, ranging from 3 seconds to nearly 10 minutes long. Many users have become famous on the platform by creating attention-grabbing content consisting of comedy skits, dances, and informational videos.

Various TikTokers have utilized their newfound fame from the social media platform to generate an audience for themselves on Twitch.

This article explores five TikTokers who became popular streamers on Twitch.

5 TikTokers who became successful Twitch Streamers

1) Neeko

Nicole "Neekolul" gained popularity on TikTok due to her viral "Ok Boomer" video. She ended up gaining over 350,000 followers on the social media platform. In August 2017, she started streaming on Twitch and became a partner on the platform by October of the same year. She has 434,000+ followers on Twitch.

Her content primarily comprises Just Chatting streams and League of Legends gameplay. She also plays a variety of other games, such as Fortnite, chess, and Minecraft. Neeko also occasionally dabbles in IRL content.

She has streamed for a whopping 4,800+ hours on the platform and has been watched for more than 2.82 million hours.

2) xCry

Edward with Yeri Mua (Image via cry_thereal and yerimua/Instagram)

Edward "xCry" is a 24-year-old streamer known for his variety of streams spanning Just Chatting to Five Nights at Freddy's, Minecraft, and more. He is wildly popular on Twitch, having 2.84 million followers. However, a large portion of his popularity on the streaming platform stems from being viral on TikTok.

With 4.8 million followers on the platform, Edward is also known for being close to another famous influencer, Yeri Mua. Edward has gone viral multiple times on social media websites for his shorter yet engaging videos.

The streamer is known for his consistent streaming schedule and being active on Twitch for around 27 days a month. He has been watched for 13.3 million hours, with over 3,600 hours of streamed content.

3) AriGameplays

AriGameplays has a huge following on the social media website (Image via arigameplays/Instagram)

Abril "AriGameplays" is a streamer with a massive fanbase on TikTok, with over 26.3 million followers. Hence, it's no surprise that the streamer has also managed to accumulate over 6.8 million followers on Twitch, with many fans following her across platforms.

She is a variety streamer, with her content including Just Chatting and IRL streams, Fortnite, and Minecraft gameplay. She is a master at keeping her audience engaged, as showcased by her average viewership of 4,300+.

She has also managed to reach a peak viewership of 281,402 in her streaming career, with many tuning in to watch her various Minecraft series.

4) Sallyisadog

Sallyisadog has a significant following across platforms (Image via SallyIsADog/X)

Kevin "Sallyisadog" is a Twitch streamer who started out on TikTok, where he posted his first video in November 2019. During the pandemic lockdown, he focused all his energy on the social media site, where he uploaded news, tips, tricks, and trivia videos related to Call of Duty.

His videos led to him going viral on the social media site and gaining 2.6 million followers. This eventually translated to 317,000 followers on Twitch. His content on the streaming site consists of primarily Call of Duty-related content. The streamer has covered various titles from the franchise, including Warzone, Black Ops 4, and Black Ops Cold War, amongst others.

He also has a very active YouTube channel by the same name with a million followers to his name.

5) hijabberwocky

Sara has more than 200,000 followers on the social media platform (Image via hijabberwocky/Instagram)

Sara "hijabberwocky" is a Twitch streamer and TikToker who has a huge following of 270,000+ on TikTok and over 21,000 followers on Twitch. She streams a variety of games, particularly Call of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare II and III, and Gartic Phone.

She also does Just Chatting streams, where she connects with her audience on a one-to-one basis. She serves as a source of motivation for many other aspiring streamers working towards their careers on the platform. She has streamed for over 2,000 hours and has garnered over 64,000 hours of watch time.