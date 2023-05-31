"You fat f**k" - Conor McGregor and Andrew Tate join hands and go off at TrueGeordie's take on former having a “drug problem”

MMA star Conor McGregor and controversial online personality Andrew Tate have come together to criticize Brian "TrueGeordie" (Twitch streamer and YouTuber). For context, TrueGeordie had made comments speculating about Conor's potential struggles with drug use. Conor lashed out against the Twitch streamer in response through an audio recording (now deleted) on Twitter.
Andrew Tate and TrueGeordie had a previous dispute in November 2022 when TrueGeordie made an Islamophobic joke about Tate's faith. Tate wasted no time jumping into the drama and targeting Brian's weight.
Here's a snippet of what Conor said:
"You fat f**k! You little feminine p*ssy of a thing. I f**k p*ssy, yeah."
What did Conor McGregor and Andrew Tate say about Twitch streamer TrueGeordie?
Conor McGregor's response to TrueGeordie was characterized by intense anger and explicit language. Before this, the Twitch streamer had shared a YouTube video in which he drew a comparison between Conor McGregor and Paul Gascoigne, a former footballer who faced issues with substance abuse despite his talent.
This comparison likely fueled the fire and provoked Conor's strong reaction. The latter said:
"Who the f**k are you? You little burns victim-looking thing. F**k me, man, who scolded you with a kettle?"
He continued:
"Keep my name out your mouth you stupid c**t. I’m, sick of seeing your fat, burnt face. Fat estrogen head."
After Conor McGregor's response, Andrew Tate, the controversial online personality, also criticized TrueGeordie. Tate shared a meme that depicted both him and Conor joining forces to condemn the content creator. Here's what he posted:
Here's what the fans said
The incident generated significant attention and reactions due to the unusual nature of an MMA star engaging in a feud with a Twitch streamer/YouTuber.
This unexpected clash piqued curiosity and sparked discussions among fans, followers, and the broader online community. Here are some of the notable reactions made on Twitter:
For those unaware, TrueGeordie was banned from Twitch due to his feud with Andrew Tate in November 2022. However, TrueGeordie was later reinstated on the platform after apologizing on his YouTube channel.
He has a substantial Twitch following of over 279K. He regularly streams live reactions to sports events like the Premier League and UFC, engaging his audience with his commentary and opinions.