"You fat f**k" - Conor McGregor and Andrew Tate join hands and go off at TrueGeordie's take on former having a “drug problem”

MMA star Conor McGregor and controversial online personality Andrew Tate have come together to criticize Brian "TrueGeordie" (Twitch streamer and YouTuber). For context, TrueGeordie had made comments speculating about Conor's potential struggles with drug use. Conor lashed out against the Twitch streamer in response through an audio recording (now deleted) on Twitter.

Andrew Tate and TrueGeordie had a previous dispute in November 2022 when TrueGeordie made an Islamophobic joke about Tate's faith. Tate wasted no time jumping into the drama and targeting Brian's weight.

Here's a snippet of what Conor said:

"You fat f**k! You little feminine p*ssy of a thing. I f**k p*ssy, yeah."

george @StokeyyG2 Conor McGregor going in on True Geordie for 40 seconds straight is hilarious Conor McGregor going in on True Geordie for 40 seconds straight is hilarious 😭😭😭 https://t.co/UW98ZXRcWt

What did Conor McGregor and Andrew Tate say about Twitch streamer TrueGeordie?

Conor McGregor's response to TrueGeordie was characterized by intense anger and explicit language. Before this, the Twitch streamer had shared a YouTube video in which he drew a comparison between Conor McGregor and Paul Gascoigne, a former footballer who faced issues with substance abuse despite his talent.

DramaAlert @DramaAlert McGregor’s tweet comes in response to a recent True Geordie video where he shares that he thinks McGregor has a potential drug problem.



Andrew Tate’s comments refer back to last year where True Geordie was canceled for making islamophobic comments towards Andrew Tate. McGregor’s tweet comes in response to a recent True Geordie video where he shares that he thinks McGregor has a potential drug problem.Andrew Tate’s comments refer back to last year where True Geordie was canceled for making islamophobic comments towards Andrew Tate. https://t.co/fAy7qQ9R0z

This comparison likely fueled the fire and provoked Conor's strong reaction. The latter said:

"Who the f**k are you? You little burns victim-looking thing. F**k me, man, who scolded you with a kettle?"

He continued:

"Keep my name out your mouth you stupid c**t. I’m, sick of seeing your fat, burnt face. Fat estrogen head."

After Conor McGregor's response, Andrew Tate, the controversial online personality, also criticized TrueGeordie. Tate shared a meme that depicted both him and Conor joining forces to condemn the content creator. Here's what he posted:

Andrew Tate targets TrueGeordie following recent controversy (Image via Twitter)

Here's what the fans said

The incident generated significant attention and reactions due to the unusual nature of an MMA star engaging in a feud with a Twitch streamer/YouTuber.

This unexpected clash piqued curiosity and sparked discussions among fans, followers, and the broader online community. Here are some of the notable reactions made on Twitter:

alfredo @MonicaS63776554 @DramaAlert True geordie is one the realest guys out their followed him for years he’s always looked up to Tyson fury and Connor mcgreeor but when he felt they had a problem he had the balls to call them out and talk about it he is a top top guy he’s right 100 percent @DramaAlert True geordie is one the realest guys out their followed him for years he’s always looked up to Tyson fury and Connor mcgreeor but when he felt they had a problem he had the balls to call them out and talk about it he is a top top guy he’s right 100 percent

alfredo @MonicaS63776554 @DramaAlert Mcgregor obviously does have a problem otherwise he wouldn’t have tweeted about it millions of people thought the same thing as geordie did last week mcgregeor looked like he was on the powder all week @DramaAlert Mcgregor obviously does have a problem otherwise he wouldn’t have tweeted about it millions of people thought the same thing as geordie did last week mcgregeor looked like he was on the powder all week

N̳o̳t̳ ̳K̳h̳a̳m̳z̳a̳t̳ @SmeshbroMMA @DramaAlert aight can we all agree Geordie did NOT deserve that response from Conor?🤣 @DramaAlert aight can we all agree Geordie did NOT deserve that response from Conor?🤣

Craig @CraigyFrazzle @DramaAlert Not the only drug Conor been taking recently lol @DramaAlert Not the only drug Conor been taking recently lol

DecoratedPattern @obamadeepfake @DramaAlert This is how conor acted almost his entire career what does he mean unrecognisable @DramaAlert This is how conor acted almost his entire career what does he mean unrecognisable

hack-knee @skunkertron @DramaAlert True geordie is the realist person on twitter @DramaAlert True geordie is the realist person on twitter

₭ɑmi-kø ~☆ @elaine_belloc @DramaAlert I remember Georgie saying something very inappriate to Andrew Tate last year. @DramaAlert I remember Georgie saying something very inappriate to Andrew Tate last year.

TeenaC @TeenaC132252 See my homepage plz @DramaAlert Can't handle the heat? Get out of the kitchen, True Geordie! Andrew Tate and Conor McGregor aren't holding back onSee my homepage plz @DramaAlert Can't handle the heat? Get out of the kitchen, True Geordie! Andrew Tate and Conor McGregor aren't holding back on 🔥👊 See my homepage plz

For those unaware, TrueGeordie was banned from Twitch due to his feud with Andrew Tate in November 2022. However, TrueGeordie was later reinstated on the platform after apologizing on his YouTube channel.

He has a substantial Twitch following of over 279K. He regularly streams live reactions to sports events like the Premier League and UFC, engaging his audience with his commentary and opinions.

Poll : 0 votes