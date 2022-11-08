"That was a mistake": Andrew Tate responds to TrueGeordie's Islamophobic remarks about his conversion

Controversial figure Andrew Tate is once again in the news, this time for calling out YouTuber and podcaster Brian "TrueGeordie" for making anti-Muslim comments while talking about the former kickboxer on his show.

Tate has been beefing with Geordie for a while and has even publicly stated that he wants to fight him on the same night as KSI. Upon being asked a similar question about a potential fight between the two, TrueGeordie made a polarizing remark about Islam and terrorism. Tate subsequently responded:

"Making ignorant jokes about f*cking, blowing ourselves up. Thinking that it's gonna go without consequence. You're gonna learn very quickly my friend, that was a mistake."

A short video of Andrew Tate calling him out for the comments is currently circulating on social media. The billionaire warned the podcaster that making "racist" comments about the religion of billions of people wasn't a smart move.

TrueGeordie under fire for controversial joke about Andrew Tate

Tate might be known as a controversial figure who often makes headlines for his outlandish opinions about women and how society is like the Matrix. Last month, however, the Romanian resident was in the news for converting to Islam.

After getting banned from almost all major social media platforms, the news about the conversion elicited numerous conversations, as many expressed their approval or disapproval in various posts, comments, tweets, and videos.

TrueGeordie made a comment about it when an audience member enquired about him fighting Andrew Tate. Before the former's response, his co-host Lawrence McKenna commented:

"Andrew Tate got God on his side now, there's no way Brian would win that."

TrueGeordie followed it by saying:

"Although I would gladly blow myself up if I could take that f*cking sh*tbag with us. I'm just saying if he really wants to prove it, do the right thing. Let's see how about that life you really are."

Notably, McKenna interjected with a comment:

"That's the use of a stereotype there, which is obviously not what he....it is a stereotype."

Tate has now spoken out, calling the British MMA and football enthusiast a "di*khead":

"There are very few people I personally dislike, and one of them is TrueGeordie and anyone who has followed me long enough knows why. He is very insulting, fat, vulgar. He is a di*khead. He is a very unlikeable person and he is not very smart. He is stupid."

After talking about the podcaster's leaked screenshots, Tate lays out how offensive he found the statements about Islam:

"After me converting to Islam, he made a piece on of his podcast saying I'm not true to my conversion and then insulted all Muslims. Saying that Muslims blow themselves up, and that I should blow myself up and we should all blow ourselves up. Making f*cking racist comments about an entire religion as if that is somehow funny."

Calling him out by name, Andrew Tate closed out the short clip with a message for Geordie:

"If TrueGeordie you are watching this, this is a message directly to you. There are certain times in life you need to know when to shut the f*ck up. There are certain things that aren't funny. Certain things that are not beyond reprisal. You don't sit and sit there and insult a man's religion."

Twitter reactions

As the clip started doing the rounds on social media, many had various takes on the issue.

Most were critical of TrueGeordie and some noted that while they had no affection for Andrew Tate, the comments made against him and Islam weren't okay and should be called out.

