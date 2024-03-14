"You get them drunk and they sign a contract" - N3on makes big allegations against Jack Doherty

The latest stream from Rangesh, “N3on,” might have banned him, but another clip has recently gone viral. In it, he makes some serious allegations against a fellow content creator, Jack Doherty. While ranting about the other controversial content creator, Rangesh accused the streamer of underhanded dealings and said he was tired of being quiet about it.

The claims are serious, and the response on social media was not one of shock. Both content creators have come under fire recently for their behavior. While at the time of writing, N3on remains banned on Kick, here’s what he had to say about Jack Doherty:

“You get them drunk and they sign a contract.”

Expand Tweet

N3on’s latest Kick streams aims serious allegations at Jack Doherty

In N3on’s most recent Kick stream, where the streamer threatened to dox and sexually assault a young fan, he also pointed the finger at Jack Doherty, another content creator with a controversial reputation. Rangesh began yelling at the creator, saying he had kind things to say about Jack for the first time in a while. According to Rangesh, Jack was “talking s**t” about him:

“I just don’t give a f**k anymore, man. I just don’t care, bro. The crazy thing is, Jack, is you would not say that to my face, bro. You’re a f**king joke. Let me tell you exactly what Jack does. I don’t care. You wanna say that? I’m gonna violate you and expose your script. Here’s what you do. I’m gonna tell you exactly what you do.”

The clip taken from N3on’s Kick stream appeared to corroborate grooming allegations made by Natalie Richards. The streamer accused Jack Doherty of getting girls drunk and then getting them to sign OF contracts while still underage:

“You get 17-year old girls, the night before their birthday, you buy a $10,000 yacht, every time. You get them drunk and they sign a contract. 50% of their life, every single time, f**k you!”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Several of the responses on social media weren’t especially shocked by this reveal by Neon. However, others chose not to believe N3on’s claims, and other netizens mocked the controversial streamer instead.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Netizens all had very interesting responses to Rangesh's claims. Some felt it was a “business move” because other adult website managers would likely try the same thing. Another claimed that Jack Doherty’s own girlfriend is among those who signed a contract.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One X.com user made a good point when replying to Rangesh's allegations. If the Kick streamer knew something like this was going on, why would he make content with Jack Doherty in the first place?

Even though N3on is banned on Kick at the time of writing, it’s unlikely that the feud between the two content creators will end anytime soon.