"You are going to turn the kids even weirder": Adin Ross calls out Twitch for its new mature content policy

Adin Ross is a popular internet personality known for his NBA streams and gambling content on Kick. In the past couple of days, Twitch has made a lot of changes to its guidelines and TOS, particularly its mature content policy. The new rules essentially allow content creators to host more adult livestreams as long as the proper S*xual Theme CCL (Content Classification Label) is used.

During his latest livestream, Ross’ chat asked him to check out the art section of the purple platform. Upon seeing the content there, the streamer expressed his shock, saying Twitch would ruin people's minds and mess with kids' heads. He added that the kind of content now shown on the platform is not normal.

Ross said:

"Yo Twitch, you guys got it, bro. Oh nah! What? You're gonna turn the kids even weirder. This is bad. Yeah nah, bro. Bro! Bro, bro. Oh nah. The CEO's on some weird sh**."

"Twitch fell off": Viewers give their take on Adin Ross' reaction to purple platform's new adult content policy

Adin Ross has not exactly had a good relationship with Twitch. In his streaming career on the Amazon-owned platform, he was suspended eight times and was permanently banned in February 2023.

Ross has since been streaming on Kick and has earned quite a following on the platform. Kick gives its streamers a lot more freedom as it allows gambling content and more.

Adin Ross' reaction to the new Twitch guidelines went viral on social media after being posted by @DramaAlert.

Many users responded to the clip, with most of them siding with the controversial content creator. One individual said Twitch had"fallen off":

This user said Ross was right and that people shouldn't let their kids watch anything on Twitch anymore.

Another user thought Twitch was destroying its platform.

This X user stated that the changes were shocking:

Another user said this is the first time he agrees with Ross:

Adin Ross is a well-known streamer with 830k followers on Kick. He has gained a reputation for his contentious opinions and has been involved in many controversies with other content creators like Pokimane and iShowSpeed.