"You hit me!" - Kick streamer SweaterGxd chases and confronts driver who committed a hit and run live on stream

Controversial Kick streamer Adrian "SweaterGxd" had a rather concerning moment during his latest IRL stream yesterday (May 13) in Compton, California. Towards the start of the stream, Adrian, while waiting in traffic, saw his BMW get hit by a car (a blue Tesla) in front of him. The entire situation was caught live on camera as he was broadcasting from the driver's seat.

The car in front appeared to slowly reverse until it made contact with the streamer's car. Realizing that they hit the car behind (Adrian's BMW), the perpetrators made a swift dash away from the scene.

As for the streamer, he did not start a chase immediately (since he was watching a street takeover). Instead, he walked out of his car to check for any damages. While there weren't any major cracks, there was, however, a minor scratch.

Later in the same stream, the streamer happened to encounter the same car in traffic. He also had the car's number plate with him (since it was also caught on his stream), however, he realized it was only a temporary one. Nonetheless, Adrian chased the car down and shouted:

"Wait, I see the blue Tesla! It's right in front of me. (To the car) Ay, you hit me! Ay, you hit me ni**a!"

Unfortunately for the streamer, he ended up losing track of the Tesla as it wiggled away in traffic.

Why is SweaterGxd considered a controversial streamer?

Streamer SweaterGxD is accustomed to being at the center of various controversies, much like his recent stream where he observed a street takeover. This echoes a similar incident he witnessed in November 2023, where he even saw a bystander being hit by a car while it was performing doughnuts.

In October 2023, he was temporarily banned from Kick following a physical altercation with fellow Kick streamer Michael "HeelMike". Adrian also got banned earlier this year (March 2024). This time, he was seen placing a gun (presumably unloaded) against a woman's head.

SweaterGxD is a member of SSB, a group of streamers affiliated with Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross. This collective frequently collaborates and receives significant support from Adin himself.