"You have no idea how depressed I really am" - Mizkif opens up about mental health struggles following his s*xual assault cover-up drama

OTK co-owner Matthew "Mizkif" took to his Twitch stream to open up about his mental health issues following his involvement in the s*xual assault cover-up drama earlier this year. For those out of the loop, Mizkif was accused of downplaying Adrianah Lee's accusations of being s*xually harassed by CrazySlick, a fellow streamer and close associate of Matthew.

After the matter was made public, Matthew issued a public statement apologizing for his laidback approach at the time of the incident. He also took a month-long sabbatical from streaming (from which he has now returned).

In his latest stream, he spoke about his depleting mental state as he confessed:

"You have no idea how depressed I really am"

Mizkif reveals he considered going into a "mental ward"

In a stream uploaded yesterday, the 27-year-old spoke up about his struggles. When one of the viewers pointed out that he appeared "unhappy," Matthew responded by saying:

"For sure, but I'm severely depressed."

He continued:

"I've been depressed. I have never been like this in my life. Like, I was gonna go to a mental ward, but I realized I went to one already and I f**king hated it and it made my life miserable."

(Timestamp: 00:18:35)

He also revealed that he has been facing a lot of stress-induced problems. He said:

"I need to get the f**k outta here, trust me alright. You have no idea the mask I put on...I'm scared, I'm genuinely scared...I went like this (gesturing to his hair) in my hair today and I went like this...I pulled out like 30 hairs...it really wasn't normal."

He added:

"It was like, 'Holy sh*t! I'm balding.' I think it could be stress but it was actually terrifying the amount of hair that I had lost. It was probably a solid 100."

While streaming, Mizkif also revealed that he will be flying out to Japan soon. He mentioned how he needed a break from the drama that had followed him for a long period of time.

Fans react to Mizkif opening up about his mental distress

Individuals online reacted to the confession as they shared their empathetic views in the comments section. While one user suggested that he should go back to working out, some also stated that they are looking forward to seeing IRL content.

Here are some of the reactions:

Fans react to Mizkif's confession (image via Finest twitch Clips/YouTube)

The exact dates of Matthew's trip to Japan have not been announced. It remains to be seen if he will be joined by other OTK streamers.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes