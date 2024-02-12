"You should just kill your..." - Adin Ross says he is not concerned about getting canceled after lashing out at Joe Budden amid ongoing feud

Kick streamer Adin Ross has once again gone off at Joe Budden amid their ongoing feud. For those unaware, during a recent podcast, Joe Budden discussed content creators such as Ross and Kai Cenat, suggesting that they were not as well-known as they thought. Budden also talked about 21 Savage allegedly cheating on Adin's livestream.

On February 11, 2024, a clip from Joe Budden's podcast went viral, in which he fired shots at the Kick ambassador. He said:

"There's a lot of people involved in culture that know absolutely nothing about culture. But today, because of tech, they're integral parts in the conversation, in the song-making, and just the artists - what the artists can and cannot do. And, it's like, who the f**k are you? Where did you come from? There's no world. For me, the hip-hop I come from, there's no world where me and Adin Ross need to talk about something. Who the f**k are you, n***a?! Where did you just pop up from?"

In response, Adin stated that the now-retired rapper's career had failed and that his podcast was also "clearly failing." He added:

"Is your podcast doing that bad? Your numbers are that bad? You need to react to it? You know what I'm saying? I'm trying to figure out the motive. What do you want out of this, bro? Damn, nothing just works out for you, bro. Your rap career failed. Your podcast is clearly failing. Brother, you should just kill your..."

"I'm drunk, so I'm going to say s**t" - Adin Ross responds to Joe Budden amid ongoing beef

After lashing out at Joe Budden, claiming that his career and podcast had failed, Adin Ross stated that he was not concerned about getting canceled for comments he made during the ongoing tussle. He elaborated:

"Bro, I ain't going to lie... what the f**k you got going, bro? And bro, I'm drunk, so I'm going to say s**t, bro. Y'all motherf**kers can cancel me again. I don't give a f**k! I don't care!"

Adin Ross continued:

"Brother, what do you have going? Bro, what is good about you? This isn't about, 'If I see you, I'm going to beat the f**k out of you, White boy!' I promise you. 'If I see you. Say that s**t to my face.' I promise!"

After noticing his viewers telling him to calm down, he remarked:

"Y'all say, 'Chill, bro,' but y'all are antagonizing and do this s**t. Guess what? Double down! I don't give a f**k. He's a failure! He's a failure! F**k you, Joe Budden. Suck a d**k!"

Fans react to the streamer's response

Adin Ross' response has elicited quite a lot of reactions on X. Here's what fans had to say about it:

At the time of writing, Joe Budden had not responded to Adin Ross' recent comments. What he has to say remains to be seen.