"You can't keep f**king up" - BruceDropEmOff shares his thoughts on IShowSpeed's 'racist' remarks

Twitch streamer and OTK member Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" gave a scathing appraisal of Darren "IShowSpeed," who was recently involved in a racist allegation. For those unaware, Speed was seen making racially suggestive gestures while interacting with an unknown Asian man during his visit to the Lusail Stadium to watch the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Switzerland.

The clip quickly went viral, with a lot of people sharing their own judgments. Bruce, in his latest stream, expressed his disapproval at the remarks made by IShowSpeed.

Bruce, whose partner is Asian, said that Speed should not keep repeating such mistakes. He exclaimed:

“You can’t keep f**king up”

BruceDropEmOff calls out IShowSpeed for his comments, shuns his explanatory video

IShowSpeed has a tendency to get into a lot of trouble due to his tirades. His latest controversy included a racially suggestive gesture made towards a Chinese man. The clip made a lot of noise over the next couple of days.

Darren even made an explanatory video, stating that his intentions were not racist. Furthermore, he added that he was simply trying to say his nickname given to him by his Chinese fans.

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R IShowSpeed has now been clipped making fun of a fans dialect



Despite repeated pleas that he is not Japanese, Speed continued to say “Konnichiwa” IShowSpeed has now been clipped making fun of a fans dialectDespite repeated pleas that he is not Japanese, Speed continued to say “Konnichiwa” https://t.co/V3LYYG2Eya

Reacting to the situation, BruceDropEmOff stated:

"Okay, one Speed has got a lot of chances like with hella sh*t bro. You can't keep f**king up. You can't keep f**king up. They all know, ni**a, you know how I feel, my girlfriend is Asian. If Speed walked up to me, I put myself like, when I see ni**as do that, I put myself in their shoes..."

Continuing, he added:

"You can't just be like, 'Oh, well, you can't be, uh, black folks can't be racist.' I hate when ni**as say like black folks can't be racist to shi*t. Man, no, you can't. That was racist. It was. Very, very racist. And it was childish as f**k. It's something you don't even gotta learn. I knew that."

He dismissed IShowSpeed's explanatory video, saying:

"Shut the f**k up! Shut up."

"Couldn't see a single person disagreeing" - Fans react to BruceDropEmOff's take on the IShowSpeed controversy

The clip, after being shared with the popular live-streaming community r/LivestreamFail, garnered a lot of reactions. The majority of the comments sided with what Bruce had to say. Here are some of the notable reactions:

BruceDropEmOff was not the only streamer to criticize IShowSpeed's latest antics. Fellow streamer Destiny made similar remarks, although his comments were much more controversial in nature. To read about the entire story, click here.

