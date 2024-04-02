"You know how far Adin fell off at this time" - Sneako claims Gorlock the Destroyer "revived" N3on, Adin Ross, and his career

During a recent broadcast, Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" made some rather bold claims. While reacting to posts on his Discord server, Nico came across an old clip featuring his collaboration with Adin Ross, Ragnesh "N3on," and popular TikToker Gorlock the Destroyer.

For those unaware, Gorlock the Destroyer's real name is Ali C. Lopez, and she is a transgender content creator. She rose to prominence in 2023, when she appeared as a guest on the 69th episode of Whatever Podcast.

According to Sneako, Ali C. Lopez's collaboration with him, Adin Ross, and N3on "propelled" their viewership and "revived" their careers.

The permanently banned YouTuber said:

"This fat man dressed up as a girl started N3on - like, I think it propelled N3on. I think it revived my career. I farmed those reels for a while, and you know how far Adin fell off at this time is that I was on his stream."

"Adin was so low career-wise" - Sneako claims his, Adin Ross, and N3on's collaboration with Gorlock the Destroyed "revived" their online careers

Sneako was an hour into his Rumble livestream earlier today (April 2, 2024), when he came across his May 2023 collaboration with Adin Ross, N3on, and Gorlock the Destroyer.

Nico described the collaboration as a "great stream," and claimed that the broadcast "revived" his, N3on's, and Adin Ross' careers. He elaborated:

"Don't you miss this Adin? Don't you miss the Adin that would make... that was a great stream. Like, that revived all of our careers."

Timestamp: 01:02:35

According to the Rumble streamer, Adin Ross was at a "low" point in his career at the time:

"Adin was so low career-wise that he had a tr**ny and Sneako on his stream. But, it did so well that it propelled him to the point where he doesn't need me. Doesn't need the tr**ny and can, like, f**k around and smoke weed with Playboi Carti. That's the content."

Commenting on N3on, the 25-year-old remarked:

"At the time, like, N3on looked four years older in this stream. I mean, four years younger. I still look exactly the same and I'm still doing the same s**t."

In other news, on March 31, 2024, Sneako stated that he planned to collaborate with the Taliban after British YouTuber Miles "Lord Miles" Routledge reached out to him.